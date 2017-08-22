Ideas

Editorial

Net is tightening on controversial Gupta clan

22 August 2017 - 05:49 By The Times Editorial
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Ajay and Atul Gupta.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Monday's news that the Gupta-owned OakBay has decided to sell its media assets to former government spindoctor Mzwanele Manyi is an indication of how the net is tightening on the controversial family despite the apparent inaction by anyone in authority.

The transaction reeks of desperation in its timing and its formulation and there is little doubt that, while the Gutpas will overtly relinquish their controlling stake in The New Age and ANN7, they will continue to pull the strings.

Manyi has long been a Gupta cheerleader as both his public pronouncements and correspondence in the leaked Gupta e-mails show.


All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails

He has been a leading proponent of the "white monopoly capital" conspiracy and he sent his CV to the Gutpas in 2014 looking for an opportunity which has now come to pass.

Few cannot believe that Manyi's "acquisition" is simply a chimera designed to cloak true control, highlighted by the fact that this transaction is vendor-financed. This means the seller - the Guptas - will effectively lend Manyi's company, an apparently inactive shell until now, the money to do the purchase.

The deal is clearly a last-ditch attempt to ensure that these entities retain some banking facilities as the last of their bankers - the Bank of Baroda - terminates its relationship with Oakbay at the end of August.

The withdrawal of banking facilities - all South African banks which had relationships with the Guptas have terminated them - appears to have had the most effect on the Gupta operations and it is hard to believe this manoeuvre will change that.

South Africa's banks do not live in a bubble and will be well aware of the relationships within this transaction.

Will this "sale" materially change the risks that the banks cited when they walked away in the first place? We don't think so.

READ MORE

Hlaudi mum on possible ANN7 job

Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cannot reveal his strategy just yet amid speculation he could be taking up a job at ANN7.
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Opinion: What SA can do about the #GuptaEmails

Senior Sunday Times and The Times writer Graeme Hosken shares his view on how South Africans should react to the leaked #GuptaEmails.
Ideas
21 hours ago

'Your jobs are safe‚' Guptas tell staff

Staff at the Gupta-owned ANN7 and The New Age have been told that their jobs are safe following the announcement that Oakbay are pulling out of their ...
News
21 hours ago

LISTEN | Light from darkness: how we unveiled the #GuptaEmails story

In the third episode of our Stolen podcast, we talk about what it takes to be an investigative journalist and why it’s better to have a knife in a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. TOM EATON: When going gets sticky, ANC wheels out joker-in-chief Mbalula Ideas
  2. Net is tightening on controversial Gupta clan Ideas
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why the dogs of war are hunting Hanekom Ideas
  4. WATCH | Opinion: What SA can do about the #GuptaEmails Ideas
  5. JUSTICE MALALA: ANC goes feral and brings ‘Lord of the Flies’ to life Ideas

Latest Videos

Salem goes dark as total solar eclipse dazzles crowds in Oregon
Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
X