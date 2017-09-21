Here are five instances she threw shade at the ANC as she announced she was quitting:

1‚ For starters‚ Khoza vowed she would no longer “tap dance with the deadly‚ greedy hyenas and wolves”‚ in short‚ the ANC leadership.

2‚ Taking a jab at the party’s leadership‚ Khoza said that they were either liars or simply delusional.

“The new alien and corrupt ANC‚ dear friends‚ is incapable of self-correcting. The unprincipled‚ selfish‚ visionless leaders of this new alien and corrupt ANC are either lying to the country‚ or delusional‚ if they claim they could‚ or even aspire to self-correct. It lost Ekurhuleni‚ the gateway to Africa which houses OR Tambo international airport‚ again how ironic‚” Khoza said.

As ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini would put it “there is no chance in today’s ANC to survive unless you have the ‘smallanyana’ skeletons in the closet. If we were to prosecute all known corrupt cases‚ including those implicated in the Gupta e-mails‚ almost 80–90% of the ANC leadership at all levels of government would have to replace their shiny tailored suit and pretty dresses with orange overalls‚” Khoza said.