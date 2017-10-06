When the City of Cape Town announced this week that it had sold five hectares of the Atlantic Seaboard to private developers for R1-billion‚ there were cries of alarm.

Some were horrified that the city could sell public coastline to private tycoons. Others noted that the city is allocating only R100-million of its vast windfall to affordable housing and wanted to know where the other R900-millon will go. A few remained highly suspicious of the deal‚ pointing out once again that the developers are personal friends of mayor Patricia de Lille.

I don’t know about the ethics of hawking public land to billionaires and I don’t know what’s going to happen to the R900-million‚ but I can reassure readers about potential conflicts of interests involving city officials and developers. Mayoral committee member‚ Brett Heron‚ has confirmed that the deal has been scrutinized by “external auditors”‚ so that’s all good then. Because‚ as we all know‚ auditors are 100% on the side of the taxpayers whose interests they police like hawks.