Prospecting rights over huge areas of South Africa’s continental shelf have been granted to three companies searching for phosphate. It could signal the beginning of a destructive mining process which will grind up the seabed and spew sediment into the water column as liquid ‘dust’. This would pose a threat to ocean ecosystems‚ fish and fisheries.

The licenses cover 150 000 km2 within South Africa’s western and southern Exclusive Economic Zone and were awarded to Green Flash Trading 251‚ Green Flash Trading 257 and Diamond Fields International by the Department of Mineral Resources.

Studies commissioned by the Safeguard our Seabed Coalition (SOSC)‚ an alliance of non-governmental organisations‚ has warned that marine phosphate mining ‘would have severe and irreversible impacts on marine ecosystems‚ livelihood and food security benefits sustained by our fishing industry.’