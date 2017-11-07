Politics

Pauw gets death threats over Zuma book

07 November 2017 - 11:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw.
Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw.
Image: Anton Scholtz

“If you don’t stop writing about Jacob Zuma‚ you are going to be dead.”

That is the message investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers‚ Jacques Pauw‚ says he received from an anonymous caller on Monday evening.

“I received a call from a private number while I was speaking to Ronnie Kasrils about his book. The person said: ‘I you don’t stop writing about Jacob Zuma‚ you are going to be dead’‚” Pauw told SABC 2’s Morning Live viewers on Tuesday.

Pauw said the threat was the third he has received since his book was published‚ but that he was not “overly” concerned about them.

“I suppose it comes with a book like this. There are a lot of unhappy people out there. If someone threatens you‚ they are not going to do it.”

He said his book‚ which exposes Zuma’s alleged corrupt activities‚ shows how the country is becoming a gangster state.

'We won't withdraw anything,' says 'The President's Keeper' publisher

See you in court! That was the message to the State Security Agency on Monday from the publishers and author of The President's Keeper, which makes ...
Politics
8 hours ago

“We see it every day. We see the rise in crime. We are at the verge of becoming a gangster state‚” Pauw said.

Despite the death threats and a demand from the State Security Agency for Pauw to desist from distributing the book‚ he is not backing down.

“I knew the book would cause a lot of discomfort in government and law-enforcement agencies. I knew there was a going to be a legal challenge to the book‚” Pauw admitted.

He said he was not surprised when the SSA wrote the letter demanding that he and NB Publishers remove the book within five days‚ a deadline that expired on Monday.

“It’s too late to go to court after so many copies have been distributed. Instead of removing the book‚ we are printing more.”

He called on South Africans to speak out and act against corruption.

“We cannot sit back and feel there is nothing we can do. We have to protest and let the government know how we feel.”

Family of State Security Agency boss demand retraction of controversial book

The family of State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser are demanding a retraction of Jacque Pauw’s controversial book The President’s Keepers‚ saying ...
News
20 hours ago

The President’s Keepers will not be retracted‚ publisher tells SSA

NB Publishers will not desist from making Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers available to the public‚ will not withdraw it from the market ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma book sales spike as court day looms

As the author and publisher of an explosive book revealing South Africa's "shadow mafia state" prepare for a showdown with government agencies, The ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Uncle Ronnie‚ Jacob Zuma has raped me' Politics
  2. Manana says he is 'quite remorseful and has taken responsibility' Politics
  3. Security Agency mulls next move after Pauw refuses to withdraw Zuma book Politics
  4. Judge to investigate tax agency‚ Gigaba announces Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X