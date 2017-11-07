“If you don’t stop writing about Jacob Zuma‚ you are going to be dead.”

That is the message investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers‚ Jacques Pauw‚ says he received from an anonymous caller on Monday evening.

“I received a call from a private number while I was speaking to Ronnie Kasrils about his book. The person said: ‘I you don’t stop writing about Jacob Zuma‚ you are going to be dead’‚” Pauw told SABC 2’s Morning Live viewers on Tuesday.

Pauw said the threat was the third he has received since his book was published‚ but that he was not “overly” concerned about them.

“I suppose it comes with a book like this. There are a lot of unhappy people out there. If someone threatens you‚ they are not going to do it.”

He said his book‚ which exposes Zuma’s alleged corrupt activities‚ shows how the country is becoming a gangster state.