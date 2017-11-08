On Tuesday‚ South Africa proved Abba right: it is funny in the rich man’s world.

The rich men in question were politicians‚ and the laughs‚ as always‚ were on us. But still‚ there was some comedy gold coming out of Parliament and the Kilberry Kremlin‚ aka the Union Buildings.

First up was Julius Malema‚ calling for South Africa’s banks to be nationalised without compensation‚ or‚ as the EFF calls it‚ Operation Demand Stuff We Know We’ll Never Get But Which Reminds Everyone That We’re Revolutionary Bad-Asses So That When We Join A Coalition We Will Look Like Principled Socialists Rather Than Opportunistic Wankers.

There were punch-lines galore‚ but perhaps none funnier than when Malema suggested that his fantasy state-owned bank would be run by “qualified professionals and deployees of political parties”.