The South African Revenue Service has now landed itself with a much bigger problem than dealing with a potential leak of confidential taxpayer information that found its way into Jacques Pauw’s book‚ The President’s Keepers.

On Friday‚ SARS filed papers in the Western Cape High Court seeking an order declaring Pauw had broken the law in revealing that‚ amongst other things‚ President Jacob Zuma had been paid a salary by long-time ally Roy Moodley for at least four months into his presidency.

SARS‚ for reasons that will no doubt become very clear in the near future‚ wants a court to say Pauw is a good for nothing criminal who only published the revelations about Zuma for personal gain.

But‚ in so doing‚ SARS has set itself up for a good old-fashioned tarring and feathering.