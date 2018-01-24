High and dry: Time for politicians to think out of the box

If the approach of Cape Town’s Day Zero continues on the trajectory it has maintained for the past two months, it will arrive around March 3. That’s six weeks away, and about six weeks earlier than the City of Cape Town’s latest projection.

Why the discrepancy? Because the city council keeps doing the same sum and expecting a different result. Simply put, it divides the amount of water left in our dams by the amount Cape Town is supposed to be using each day and uses the result to count forward.

But since mayor Patricia de Lille started uttering those now well-worn phrases – “new normal”, “a well-run city does not run out of water” and the rest – Cape Town has used far more water than it is “supposed” to. And now that the hottest time of year has arrived, evaporation from dams is accelerating the approach of the apocalypse.

Last Thursday, De Lille finally admitted what had been obvious to everyone else for months: “Day Zero is now likely.” The next day the DA caucus in the city council relieved her of drought duties, within two days Western Cape Premier Helen Zille had jumped into the breach, and on Wednesday DA leader Mmusi Maimane called a press conference in Athlone to reveal what is “really happening” with the water crisis.