How 'stealth bomber' Ramaphosa can return the ANC to its former glory

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president offers the ANC an opportunity for a new beginning. His ability to outsmart Jacob Zuma and engineer his removal proves his skill as a master negotiator who has the astuteness of a political stealth bomber.

Here is how Ramaphosa and the ANC can return the party to its former glory and ensure a landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.

1. Woo the EFF

It is time for the Economic Freedom Fighters to return home. Two political goals have preoccupied the EFF since its formation five years ago: the removal of Zuma as president and the land issue‚ which has seen the blossoming of a friendship between the ANC and the EFF‚ something that was inconceivable under Zuma’s rule. EFF leader Julius Malema once said he would only consider returning to the ANC if it got rid of Zuma.

The current political environment seems to present the ANC with an ideal opportunity to woo the EFF. But one obstacle may be the smaller party’s vacillating temperament. The question the ANC needs to ask is: Where could they strategically deploy the top EFF commanders‚ in particular Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu?

The two can fit in any ministerial position‚ provided they serve two consecutive terms or more. The ANC would benefit from deploying these brilliant young ministers to Parliament.