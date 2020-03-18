Small-scale fishing 'key to economic growth and transformation'

The contribution of the fisheries branch of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) in formally recognising small-scale fishers — for the first time in SA’s history — has been a turbulent journey.

Prioritising thousands of small-scale fishers from an informal and subsistence arrangement into small-scale commercial players is one of the government’s priorities. In SA between 90% and 95% of the small-scale fishers’ catch is destined for local consumption.

With support from the fisheries branch of the department, in collaboration with key strategic players, this fishing sector contributed more than R3bn to SA’s GDP in 2019. This translates to more than 15,000 jobs.

“The fisheries sector is an important element of the oceans economy strategy and the battle against poverty, inequality and economic challenges,” said minister Barbara Creecy, when issuing 15-year fishing rights to 20 co-operatives representing 1,500 small-scale fishers at Kwazakele, in the Eastern Cape.

The small-scale fishing sector will directly benefit over 30,000 people from the coastal communities in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.