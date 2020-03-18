Small-scale fishing 'key to economic growth and transformation'
The story of transformation in SA cannot be fully told without acknowledging small-scale fishers' struggle to be recognised as a formal sector
The contribution of the fisheries branch of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) in formally recognising small-scale fishers — for the first time in SA’s history — has been a turbulent journey.
Prioritising thousands of small-scale fishers from an informal and subsistence arrangement into small-scale commercial players is one of the government’s priorities. In SA between 90% and 95% of the small-scale fishers’ catch is destined for local consumption.
With support from the fisheries branch of the department, in collaboration with key strategic players, this fishing sector contributed more than R3bn to SA’s GDP in 2019. This translates to more than 15,000 jobs.
“The fisheries sector is an important element of the oceans economy strategy and the battle against poverty, inequality and economic challenges,” said minister Barbara Creecy, when issuing 15-year fishing rights to 20 co-operatives representing 1,500 small-scale fishers at Kwazakele, in the Eastern Cape.
The small-scale fishing sector will directly benefit over 30,000 people from the coastal communities in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
The local fishing industry is coming from a painful history of neglect in which, even after SA ushered in a new democratic dispensation in 1994, the wheels of transformation were grinding slowly for the industry.
Compounding the situation is climate change, a global phenomenon that has led to an unprecedented dwindling of marine stock.
To turn the tide, the fisheries branch, in collaboration with the private sector, prioritises capacity building, skills development, access to finance and markets for small-scale fishers, so that they play a more pronounced role in the mainstream economy and not remain mere “price takers” fighting for survival in an industry that historically has kept them on the edges of the value chain.
“This fuels overfishing as the [small-scale fishers] are left with few options but to catch more fish to sustain their livelihoods, perpetuating their marginalisation and incurring huge social costs in fishing communities, while the environment faces increasing pressure,” said industry expert Chris Kastern of Abalobi, a fisher-driven social enterprise based in Cape Town
Small-scale fishers, through their co-operatives, are allocated solid fishing rights and access a number of support programmes in partnership with provincial governments and the private sector. The department has been visiting the coastal fishing communities to issue certificates to registered co-operatives and allocate renewable fishing rights of 15 years to small-scale fisheries co-operatives.
The department initiated a programme to train researchers and recruit students at tertiary institutions and encourage them to take up careers in the industry. Internships, some to overseas institutions, are also offered.
The programme has also been expanded to neighbouring countries to ensure the department recruited young black scientists. There is a bursary scheme in place to support youth in different areas of study, including aquaculture, oceanography and fishery science, and fishery economics.
Creecy noted that the department needs to embrace digital technology in a bid to open tremendous opportunities to transform small-scale fisheries co-operatives into sustainable and inclusive businesses.
Working with Abalobi and the small-scale fishers, the Abalobi app was designed. According to Abalobi director Dr Serge Raemaekers, the app enables small-scale fishers to play a meaningful role in co-management structures and address issues of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in their coastal waters.
“Guided by the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy of 2012, the department has been working in close collaboration with industry partners and the private sector to assist small-scale fishers to set up co-operatives in the coastal communities, registering them with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission [CIPC] and providing extensive training in fishing and co-operative management,” said Creecy.
A total of 122 small-scale fishing co-operatives have been registered across the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastal communities. Western Cape coastal fishing communities are waiting to get online urgently.
These milestones would not be possible without the active participation of the private sector.
Oceana Group, the biggest fishing company in Africa and listed on the Johannesburg and Namibian stock exchanges, has been playing a key role in fostering real transformation in the fishing industry. It has been providing jobs to members of fishing communities and formalising training opportunities for all registered small-scale fisheries co-operatives.
“At Oceana Group we draw from our over 100 years of industry capabilities to work in close collaboration with the DEFF in the provision of sustainable and scalable solutions to small-scale fisheries co-operatives and all stakeholders across the fishing value chain,” said Oceana CEO Imraan Soomra.
Oceana’s work with the department and other players in the fishing industry to lay the foundation for and facilitate the growth of profitable and sustainable small-scale fishing co-operatives that can satisfy the needs of the local and international markets.
The department's positive approach towards gender equality is also highlighted as a key success factor.
“The DEFF continues to bring positive change to an industry that hitherto was dominated by big fishing companies run by white males with a monopoly over our marine resources,” said Khethiwe Mabuza, a member of a small-scale fisheries co-operative in Richards Bay.
“We laud minister Creecy and her officials for empowering women and youth by ensuring they benefit from the fishing industry ecosystem. This includes the secondary spin-offs comprising sales of fish and fish products, fish cleaning and preparation, boat building and boat repairs, and net making and repairs,” said Mabuza.
“The DEFF understands that women are often the primary caregivers and sole income earners in their families, and face daily struggles to sustain their extended families.
“The DEFF also understands that SA’s growing youth contingent needs to be absorbed into the fisheries sector [and] given the required tools and skills in order for them to lead a healthy, productive life.”
Ndlangamandla is a freelance writer and social activist who is passionate about community development issues and transformation