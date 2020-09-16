SA grappling with 'world's deepest unemployment crisis': Ann Bernstein

SA's main challenge is to get millions of unemployed youths into jobs by ensuring that the economy is able to absorb many people, Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein said on Wednesday.

Bernstein was addressing a webinar hosted by the University of Johannesburg school of economics on SA's economic recovery strategy and what needs to be done if the country is to succeed.

“Sadly, SA has the world's deepest unemployment crisis,” said Bernstein.

She said in January there had been 10.3 million unemployed people, but since the Covid-19 pandemic the country could now have as many as 12 million unemployed people.

Bernstein said statistics showed that the unemployment rate of those aged 15-24 was 70%, meaning that youth unemployment could be described as catastrophic.