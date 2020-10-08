COMMENT: We need to ditch our flagrant double standards and call a spade a spade

I have been observing, from a distance, comments around the violent scenes which flared up outside the magistrate's court in Senekal in the Free State on Tuesday.

A group of people, some identified as “armed farmers”, were calling for justice as two men appeared in court for the brutal murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

In an attempt to ventilate their anger over the senseless killing, they demanded that the pair be handed over to them. When this didn't happen — as it was, realistically, never going to — they turned violent. They vandalised court property, and overturned a police van which they then set alight.

Many came out in support of their actions, some suggesting they were justified as it was the only way to make their voices heard. I was flabbergasted by the hypocrisy and arrogance in these sentiments.

One social media post in particular caught my attention.

“This is what happens when people are gatvol and your government do nothing to help the murders that's been going on for so long. No name calling needed. It's high time they stand for themselves ...”

Of course, we are all entitled to opinions. Mine is that we are a nation with double standards insofar as systemic violence is concerned.

For the longest time, black people in this country have been labelled “barbaric”, or as “hooligans”, when they ventilate their anger through protest action. The general opinion has been that their anger is justified but that they must use the “correct channels” — whatever that means.

This is not playing the race card. We simply need to think deeply about our reactions when different race groups are involved in certain actions, particularly when criminality is involved.

Ask yourself, historically, what has been our response to similar incidents?

When police killed striking mineworkers at Marikana, many blamed the miners. During the recent protests at Clicks over the racist TRESemmé adverts, those protesting were torn into. What about the Eldorado Park service delivery protests — before the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old? Or when musicians and entertainers blocked freeways in Durban? And what about just this week, when Cosatu-affiliated workers took to the streets? And these are just a few that spring immediately to mind. There are countless more.