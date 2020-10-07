Lamola condemns Senekal violence as #FeesMustFall activist says he was jailed for less

“If such attacks against the rule of law are allowed to go unchecked, our society will run the risk of descending into anarchy. It is in the interest of everyone to ensure that respect for the rule of law is defended and upheld,” Lamola said.

FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who spent time behind bars after the student protests in 2016, claimed there was a measure of double standards in the police's approach towards the Senekal protesters.

He was jailed after being found guilty of disturbing the public peace‚ using a dangerous weapon — a slingshot — to stone police and ignoring their pleas to disperse.

“I was sent to six months imprisonment and [was] sentenced to additional three years house arrest which finishes in the year 2022. [This was] for using a slingshot during #FeesMustFall protest. Imagine if I did what these white people are doing. I was going to be given a life sentence,” Khanyile said on his Twitter account, sharing a video of the Senekal farmers in action.