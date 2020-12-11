'Second wave' brings new dangers for back-to-work 2021

The second wave is now officially under way in South Africa. This means that when you return to work in January after the holidays you are likely to be at high risk of Covid infection on account of your colleagues who have been travelling to Covid hotspots.

Employers who don't plan for this now are going to have higher staff absenteeism - or worse, infections in the workplace.

Measures that employers should implement include:

Symptom checking

Every staff member returning in January must be checked for Covid symptoms before entering the workplace and infecting others. Those with Covid-19 symptoms must stay home. If they test positive, they need to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.