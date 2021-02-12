Protecting women from the daily dangers of sexual harassment and assault in our cities

In the past few months, a proliferation of women-only transport services has been launched, the latest of which is from Bolt.

Its Women Only ride-sharing app is now available in eight South African cities, with plans to roll out to more in future. This follows hot on the heels of Mitchells Plain resident Joanie Fredericks’s Ladies Own Transport driving school, and Local’s HER initiative, also an e-hailing service.

It’s no coincidence that these initiatives hit the market at about the same time: the prevalence of sexual harassment and assaults on women who use public transport is staggering, with official police reports for the year ending March 2020 pegged at 53,000 incidents.

The reality is likely far higher, with intimidation and violence against women and girls an everyday experience for many who use public transport to simply get to and from work.

In fact, SA’s fight against gender-based violence (GBV) far outstrips global averages and highlights the need for consolidated policy and implementation tools that identify root causes and intervene in practical ways, to dissuade criminal and violent behaviour.