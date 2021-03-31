OPINION | We must support Mozambique to overcome terrorism and restore hope

Thanks to support and encouragement from President Filipe Nyusi, his government and the governor of Cabo Delgado, I went to Cabo Delgado. The president and Mozambican officials ensured my delegation had complete and unfettered access to the region. Even during the attacks, I still had a team in Cabo Delgado.

I’ve seen this suffering first-hand. I paid a visit to a refugee camp in the region. I talked to people who have been hurt, who have seen their family members slaughtered by ASWJ fighters. I met children, some of them as young as eight, who have been assaulted by terrorists.

These traumatised souls are living in makeshift, flimsy facilities that are basically made of leaves.

I’m heartbroken and outraged. I’d like to say I’m hopeful things will change soon, but the UNHCR’s forecast of an increase in the number of refugees over the next few months gives me pause.

It’s also sobering to hear the UNHCR has only been able to raise 5% of the $254m (R3.76bn) in funding it sought for its work in Mozambique last November.

Cabo Delgado needs more than security

I’m not trying to give the impression that nothing is being done for Cabo Delgado and its people. That would not be fair or accurate.

With respect to security, Maputo has pledged to work with Total to establish a safe zone around the gas complex on the Afungi Peninsula. It will have to step up its efforts on this front, given that the attack on Palma occurred inside the perimeter of the designated zone, but it is seeking help.

Also, earlier this month, Mozambique’s government invited US military advisers and special forces into the country to deliver counter-terrorism training. It has also accepted an offer from Portugal, its former colonial ruler, to provide additional training for the Mozambican armed forces.