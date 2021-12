WILLIAM GUMEDE | What’s good for the party isn’t necessarily good for the people

Shell started a seismic survey off the environmentally sensitive Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape from December 1 to search for oil and gas. The exploration comes months after the International Energy Agency said no new fossil-fuel development would be compatible with sustainable climate targets.

The question can be therefore be asked whether the ANC’s partnership, through Thebe, in Shell’s Wild Coast exploration is a case of the narrow interests of the party being more important than the public interests of SA and the environment.

The ANC in the post-apartheid era also established Chancellor House, its investment arm that has It secured significant stakes in government contracts and BEE deals, and shareholdings in private companies doing business with the government.

Chancellor House has bid for government tenders in partnership with private companies. For example, through its Chancellor House Trust it was awarded a 25% stake in Hitachi Power Africa (now Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Africa), which was awarded a R20bn deal in 2005 to build all six boilers at Eskom’s Kusile and Medupi power stations. Chancellor House made a 5,000% return on its partnership with Hitachi.

In 2015, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) investigated Hitachi for its business partnership with Chancellor House, and deemed it irregular. To stop further action, Hitachi in September 2015 offered to pay $19m to the US regulator.

The Eskom power projects were years over deadline and billions of rand over budget, contributing to the power outages that have slashed growth, caused thousands of businesses to close and plunged many people into unemployment and poverty.

In 2017 ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize proposed a plan at the ANC’s national conference to sell the assets of Chancellor House, liquidate the company and place the proceeds in an endowment trust, to be called Luthuli House Trust. It appears this hasn’t happened.

According to the latest political party donor report by the IEC, Chancellor House was the ANC’s biggest donor this year, giving it R15m in August.

There is a danger that the ANC’s Thebe investment in Shell could turn out to be profitable for the ANC, but harmful to SA’s environment, much as Chancellor House’s involvement with Hitachi was profitable for the ANC but disastrous for SA’s national interests.

• Gumede is associate professor, School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand and author of Restless Nation: Making Sense of Troubled Times (Tafelberg)