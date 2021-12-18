WILLIAM GUMEDE | What’s good for the party isn’t necessarily good for the people

When a governing party has shares — whether directly or via subsidiaries or trusts — in a commercial company doing business with the state or exploiting natural resources, a conflict of interest may arise if that company’s activities are seen to run counter to the public interest.

A governing party is bound to do so in the interests of the country, not those of the party or its leaders, or a third party.

Governing parties and their subsidiaries should not be allowed to do business with government entities at national, provincial or municipal level; neither should they be allowed to do business with private companies. Both activities conflict with a governing party’s duty as custodian of the public’s, country’s and voters’ interests.

Share ownership by political parties directly, via subsidiaries or trusts should be prohibited by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) because political parties almost invariably favour the interests of the companies they have stakes in above those of other companies, or of their voters and the country.