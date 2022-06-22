OPINION | What it will take for the Gupta brothers to face corruption charges in SA

Strong case

The first precondition for securing the brothers’ presence in court would be a bulletproof case by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This must withstand both South African and UAE judicial scrutiny. Such a case would have to be built on an incontrovertible body of evidence including sworn documents, financial records, witness testimony and an irreproachable timeline of misdeeds.

Such a bulletproof case is mapped out in voluminous detail in the reports of the Zondo Commission. The reports outlined how Zuma’s friends and associates diverted billions of rand from parastatals to offshore accounts, mostly at the behest of the Gupta family.

A searing example is the purchase by Transnet, the transport parastatal, of unsuitable locomotives, in violation of state procurement laws and policies, and with allegedly huge kickbacks to the Guptas. Another example is the slew of criminal activities at Eskom, the power utility, that were allegedly devised entirely to profit the Gupta family and their enablers in the governing party.

These financial crimes have had several deleterious effects on SA. They robbed South Africans of basic social and economic resources (electricity, transport) they need to live a decent life. Even with prosecutions, it may take years (if at all) to recoup the stolen money.

In short, the Gupta footprint is all over the thousands of pages of the Zondo Commission report. The task is now up to the NPA to develop an unimpeachable case against Rajesh and Aptul Gupta.

Prosecutors

The second precondition to ensuring the Guptas’ return to SA to face charges is the adroit handling and ultimate success of the prosecutors in prevailing over the many legal challenges that are certain to be raised by the brothers.

It helps that the brothers have lost their enormous influence and access to SA’s presidency, and other senior ANC politicians with the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader in 2017, and national president in 2018.

The jury is still out as to whether the NPA, which was hollowed out as part of the state capture project, has the capability to successfully prosecute those implicated in the Zondo Commission reports.

Despite the appointment of new leadership three years ago, and formal support from President Ramaphosa, the agency continues to be underfunded. The record so far does not inspire confidence.

The prosecution of those named in the Zondo Commission reports remains lacklustre. This is despite the public commitment made by the prosecutors in the wake of the Zondo Commission reports.

Yet the expectations of South Africans that the state will succeed in prosecuting those who have committed atrocious financial crimes remain high. Despite its disappointing record, the prosecuting authority has been given a vital legal lifeline by the Zondo Commission reports, with their detailed listing and description of the crimes committed.

The prosecuting authority has also enlisted some of the country’s leading legal minds from the private sector in efforts to extradite the Guptas, and to prosecute state capture cases. This bodes well for ensuring the Gupta brothers will face charges in a South African court.

Conclusion

SA’s prosecutors should seize the lifeline provided by the Zondo Commission, and the addition of capable legal talent, to reinvigorate a distressed institution.

Successful prosecution of the Guptas and others implicated in state capture will be good for the prosecutors’ reputation. It’ll also be good for the country — in economic and political terms. Their success will be appreciated not just locally, but could serve as a model for prosecuting corruption in Africa and globally.

• Penelope Andrews: Professor of law, New York Law School

This article was first published by The Conversation.