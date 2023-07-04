Lifestyle

7 things to know about Teboho Mahlatsi

From Arsenal fandom to his first film, here’s everything you need to know

04 July 2023 - 14:12 By Thango Ntwsa

The passing of Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi has rocked the film industry...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie over South China Sea map Lifestyle
  2. 7 things to know about Teboho Mahlatsi Lifestyle
  3. Threat to white shark revealed in 'Shark Eat Shark' film Lifestyle
  4. Subscribe now to live-stream the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band Experience Lifestyle
  5. Amanda Du-Pont, Pearl Thusi, Nonku: best and worst dressed of the Durban July Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...