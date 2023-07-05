Is Canada the new Australia? South Africans flocking north, say experts

This affects the output Canada has in multiple business sectors. Hameed said Canada previously focused on mining and farming, but now the shift is to digital. The minister of immigration “opened the doors” to encourage sectors in high demand, including transport and cyber security.
“I've also seen it in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and agritech — which is a priority. Though Canada is advanced in some respects, some services and developments in South Africa are world-class.”
Making immigration more effective, Hameed said a digital system has been employed to vet incoming foreigners according to a points system for 82 in-demand occupations.
With immigrants making or getting job opportunities in South Africa being the fuel that stokes xenophobic fires, Hameed said minorities in Canada have become a “culture”.
“Culturally, it's not accepted, it's shunned upon, and in the workplace you will find many affirmative action and diversity policies.”
This includes a policy that allows refugees to have their applications for immigration fast-tracked if they have the skills needed by the country.
Whether it's for work opportunities or greener pastures, South Africans have long considered Australia a top destination for emigration. Last year it was one of the top countries South Africans have called home, but recent numbers suggest things are changing.
Welcoming 145,000 immigrants in the first three months of the year, Canada has broken a record that stood since 1972. Among the influx of immigrants are South Africans, with a large number of them aged between 25 and 40. Statistics Canada has recorded more than 5,000 South Africans entering the country's immigration system every year.
Co-founder of Greenberg Hameed PC, Naumaan Hameed, said this largely relates to Canada's gracious immigration policies. Canada has made great strides in opening its borders as a means of enriching the country's needs via immigration and business.
“Many of our ageing population is dying,” Hameed said, adding the baby boom period after World War 2 was the largest the Canadian population has been.
“Now they're at age 60/70 and retiring, but the next generation didn’t have as many children. So we have a declining birth rate.”
