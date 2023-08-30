Whether it's mood swings or tempers, each sign of the zodiac often has stereotypes attributed to them. However, what are the odds when it comes to love and relationships?
Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman with the help of psychic chat provider Psychic World have categorised which star signs make the best lovers. Topping the list are two of the three earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, and their sister sign Capricorn.
The worst signs to court are Aquarius and Aries. While Aquarians are said to “treat the relationship like a 30-year marriage”, Aries ruin things with wandering eyes and failing to keep the sparks of the relationship alive.
Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love
Whether it is catching your eye or keeping the spark alive, here are astrological insights
Image: www.pixabay.com
Whether it's mood swings or tempers, each sign of the zodiac often has stereotypes attributed to them. However, what are the odds when it comes to love and relationships?
Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman with the help of psychic chat provider Psychic World have categorised which star signs make the best lovers. Topping the list are two of the three earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, and their sister sign Capricorn.
The worst signs to court are Aquarius and Aries. While Aquarians are said to “treat the relationship like a 30-year marriage”, Aries ruin things with wandering eyes and failing to keep the sparks of the relationship alive.
TOP 5 LOVE-LUCKY SIGNS AND THEIR MATCHES:
TAURUS
Luck in love: 95%
Perfect match: Libra because they love having a stable partner.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage via Getty Images
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taureans have a lot to offer new partners. They can cook, they're great huggers and they've got great taste in movies. Those born under the sign of the bull are never alone. They love a love that lasts and lasts. They're a very calm and patient sign so they won't get annoyed with their partner's little quirks.
LIBRA
Luck in love: 90%
Perfect match: Taurus is exactly as stable as they need.
Image: DENVOR DE WEE
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Librans are elegance personified. Friendly and personable, those born under the sign of the scales never struggle to get a date. They take great care with their appearance and expect a partner to do the same. They feel comfortable getting to know one person and won't stray.
VIRGO
Luck in love: 85%
Perfect match: Aquarius is also faithful and is the creative yin to the Virgo's organised yang.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Virgos like a neat and tidy life, and enjoy being coupled up. Attentive and giving, those born under the sign of the virgin are everyone's ideal partner. They are attractive to all personality types and are loyal as well.
CANCER
Luck in love: 80%
Perfect match: Pisces are also hopelessly romantic.
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ruled by the moon, which is dreamy and changeable, Cancerians live and breathe romance. Idealistic in their love, those born under the sign of the crab expect a fairy-tale romance and nothing less. For the right person, they'll cross oceans and tolerate plagues. For the wrong person, they'll cry.
LEO
Luck in love: 75%
Perfect match: Capricorn is also focused and direct.
Image: Hugo Boss
Ruled by the sun, which is proud and regal, Leos can give their partner their all, but it's got to be the right person. Generous and kind, those born under the sign of the lion attract everyone. They have a list of qualities they won't compromise on, so if they feel the relationship isn't working, they're gone.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Chinese New Year: Here’s to living in hope in the year of the rabbit
Need career advice? Consider looking to the stars of your astrological birth chart
IN PICS | A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos