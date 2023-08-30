Lifestyle

Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love

Whether it is catching your eye or keeping the spark alive, here are astrological insights

30 August 2023 - 15:15 By Staff Writer
Top signs in romance.
Image: www.pixabay.com

Whether it's mood swings or tempers, each sign of the zodiac often has stereotypes attributed to them. However, what are the odds when it comes to love and relationships?

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman with the help of psychic chat provider Psychic World have categorised which star signs make the best lovers. Topping the list are two of the three earth signs, Taurus and Virgo, and their sister sign Capricorn.

The worst signs to court are Aquarius and Aries. While Aquarians are said to “treat the relationship like a 30-year marriage”, Aries ruin things with wandering eyes and failing to keep the sparks of the relationship alive.

TOP 5 LOVE-LUCKY SIGNS AND THEIR MATCHES:

TAURUS

Luck in love: 95%

Perfect match: Libra because they love having a stable partner.

Celebrity Taurean Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage via Getty Images

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taureans have a lot to offer new partners. They can cook, they're great huggers and they've got great taste in movies. Those born under the sign of the bull are never alone. They love a love that lasts and lasts. They're a very calm and patient sign so they won't get annoyed with their partner's little quirks.

LIBRA

Luck in love: 90%

Perfect match: Taurus is exactly as stable as they need.

Celebrity Libran Bontle Modiselle.
Image: DENVOR DE WEE

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Librans are elegance personified. Friendly and personable, those born under the sign of the scales never struggle to get a date. They take great care with their appearance and expect a partner to do the same. They feel comfortable getting to know one person and won't stray.

VIRGO

Luck in love: 85%

Perfect match: Aquarius is also faithful and is the creative yin to the Virgo's organised yang.

Singer actress and Virgo Beyonce.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Virgos like a neat and tidy life, and enjoy being coupled up. Attentive and giving, those born under the sign of the virgin are everyone's ideal partner. They are attractive to all personality types and are loyal as well.

CANCER

Luck in love: 80%

Perfect match: Pisces are also hopelessly romantic.

Actress Selena Gomez falls under Cancer.
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ruled by the moon, which is dreamy and changeable, Cancerians live and breathe romance. Idealistic in their love, those born under the sign of the crab expect a fairy-tale romance and nothing less. For the right person, they'll cross oceans and tolerate plagues. For the wrong person, they'll cry.

LEO

Luck in love: 75%

Perfect match: Capricorn is also focused and direct.

'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth is part of the Leo family.
Image: Hugo Boss

Ruled by the sun, which is proud and regal, Leos can give their partner their all, but it's got to be the right person. Generous and kind, those born under the sign of the lion attract everyone. They have a list of qualities they won't compromise on, so if they feel the relationship isn't working, they're gone.

