Need career advice? Consider looking to the stars of your astrological birth chart

Our call came after the 2022 launch of her latest book. The conversation entailed learning about her work and Seeking, as well as experiencing her skills. Ahead of speaking to her, I sent her the date, time and location of my birth so she could provide me with an astrological birth-chart reading.

Also referred to as natal charts, they use the information to determine the position of the planets at the time you were born.

If you have a basic understanding of astrology, this goes beyond your sun sign — your main zodiac sign. Many people believe you have to read your full birth chart to gain deep insight into personality, motivations, desires, strengths and weaknesses.

“The same information is used in practices like human design and gene keys, so there are other tools that use your birth date, time and location to give you insights about who you are,” DiGeronimo explains. “I use the birth chart because I believe that’s your soul’s recipe of why you’re on the planet.

“It’s one of many tools I use to gain additional insight about myself — how I show up in the world. I’m happy to share that information when asked to do so by other people.

“I’m math-minded and astrology is numbers-based. When I discovered astrology, I felt it was the tool that gave me permission to step in and have this next level of conversation.”

As a child, DiGeronimo’s mother explored different spiritual practices, but she didn’t revisit the idea of astrological birth charts until the age of 40. To learn how to interpret them, she went to two teachers for more than a year each.