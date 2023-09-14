Couple that with the latest farming and harvesting techniques that include both hand-picking and machine harvesting, cold extraction and optimal ripeness within 24 hours after harvest, as well as expert blending of the best cultivars, it is no wonder Mardouw produces award-winning oils. Beyond the palate, Mardouw produces extra virgin olive oils in its skincare range of oils.
Here's why SA's Mardouw olive oils are liquid gold
The locally produced extra virgin olive oils shone at the recent 2023 SA Olive Awards
The deliciousness of locally produced extra virgin olive oil is the growth in the number of producers and range consumers now have to choose from.
Consider the olive oil shelves of retailers five years ago when imported brands dominated. Today those same shelves shine with rows of locally produced top quality extra virgin olive oils, with more to come. The phenomenal growth in the local industry was reflected in the 2023 SA Olive Awards where 82 entries of extra virgin olive oil from 32 producers (there are more than 130 producers of olive oils in SA) were judged by a panel of local and international judges.
The olive oils were ranked as delicate, medium and intense and were awarded gold, silver and bronze awards. Delicate is described as a subtle, fresh and fruity-tasting oil best used as replacement for butter on bread, in salads and baking, where the flavour doesn't dominate. Medium offers a good balance of fruity peppery aftertaste which is great for salad dressings, pasta, sauces and used in cooking of fish, chicken and meat. Intense is a very fruity olive oil with a characteristic strong bite of bitterness and suited for use in more robust dishes.
One of the shining stars at the awards was Mardouw olive oils, a Swellendam olive oil estate situated in the picturesque foothills of the Langeberg Mountains in the Breede River Valley, where the Mediterranean climate and soil conditions offer the perfect home for 50,000 olive trees.
Couple that with the latest farming and harvesting techniques that include both hand-picking and machine harvesting, cold extraction and optimal ripeness within 24 hours after harvest, as well as expert blending of the best cultivars, it is no wonder Mardouw produces award-winning oils. Beyond the palate, Mardouw produces extra virgin olive oils in its skincare range of oils.
So what is extra virgin olive oil?
The producer verifies that the oil is extra virgin, a pure unadulterated juice of the olive which is cold pressed and contains no additives. It is the highest grade of virgin olive oil produced by cold extraction, meaning it has to be done below 30°C without using any solvents or refining methods.
Apart from the excellent health properties, the oil can only be labelled as such if on chemical analysis it shows a free acidity of no more than 0.8% and peroxide lower than 20 meq/kg which is the indicator of freshness. Mardouw olive oils carry the lab results of every harvest on labels so you have the assurance of the quality of its extra virgin olive oils.
And how can the consumer be absolutely certain a local olive oil is extra virgin? Look out for the SA Olive seal on the bottle, which is the official seal of the SA Olive Association and means you can buy oil with confidence knowing that the producer has committed to compliance with strict quality standards and the oil has been approved.
For more information and the full list of SA Olive Oil Awards visit www.saolive.co.za
For Mardouw extra virgin olive oils and skincare products visit www.mardouw.com
