Looking for new horizons? Here's how you can get Maltese citizenship
Benefits include visa-free travel to more than 160 countries, free health care and education, and keeping your SA passport
From visa-free travel to more than 160 countries to free health care and the freedom to live in any EU country, SA investors can apply for Maltese citizenship and enjoy these exceptional services.
Investors have three mandatory conditions to fulfil: buy or rent real estate, contribute to Malta's National Development and Social Fund and donate to a non-government organisation. Citizenship is acquired in one or three years after obtaining residency in Malta and application is possible only through a licensed agent authorised by Maltese authorities.
Six benefits of Maltese citizenship for South Africans
1. Freedom of movement
A Maltese passport grants the right to travel visa-free to more than 160 countries, including the Schengen area, US, UK and Japan, whereas a South African passport grants access to 117 countries for visa-free entry.
2. Rights of the EU citizens
Holders of a Maltese passport enjoy the same freedoms as all other European citizens: they can live in Malta or any other EU country or continue residing in SA.
3. Access to European health care and education
Maltese citizens are eligible for free healthcare services. Children of legal residents can enter Maltese schools and universities for free, or study in Europe with no student residence permit needed.
4. Living in any Schengen country
States outside the EU, such as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, are also open for Maltese passport holders, with no restrictions on the length of the stay.
5. Business opportunities
South African entrepreneurs with a Maltese passport can start an international company in any country in Europe.
6. No need to give up the first passport
Malta and SA both allow dual citizenship.
How South Africans can obtain Maltese citizenship
To qualify, an investor should be over 18 years old with legal income, no criminal record, and no visa denials in countries that have a visa-free regime with Malta. They also must not be under any sanctions.
The investor can include their family members in the application:
- A spouse or a registered partner;
- Financially dependent children up to 29 years old;
- Financially dependent parents over 55 years old.
The minimum investment amount is €690,000 (R13.9m) and the expenses include:
- Renting real estate for five years for €16,000 (R324,294) a year or purchasing property for €700,000 (R14.1m);
- A charitable donation of €10,000 (R202,669); and
- A contribution to the National Development and Social Fund of at least €600,000 (R12.1m).
A contribution can be €750,000 (R15.1m). In this case, an investor can obtain citizenship in one year after getting a residence permit receipt. If they choose to invest €600,000 (R12.1m), they must wait three years to apply for a Maltese passport.
How to get a Maltese passport as a South African
The process of obtaining Maltese citizenship from SA has eight steps:
1. Preliminary due diligence: Lawyers from Immigrant Invest perform the due diligence check to reduce the risk of denial to 1%.
2. Police clearance: The Maltese police independently check an investor and their family via international databases.
3. Obtaining a residence permit: Lawyers of Immigrant Invest assist in collecting, verifying and translating necessary documents and sending the application for a residence permit.
4. Eligibility test: This is conducted for all applicants over 12-years-old within a year after getting a residence permit card. After the eligibility test is passed and the application is approved, an investor is eligible for Maltese citizenship.
5. Applying for a passport: Investors submit any updated documents with their application after one or three years with a residence permit, depending on the sum of the contribution.
6. Approval by the minister of Malta: The Maltese authorities issue written permission for the investor and their family to get citizenship.
7. Fulfilling the investment conditions: An investor proves their residency address in Malta and transfers all the necessary funds.
8. Collecting passports: South African citizens travel to Malta to receive their documents in person.
Key takeaways
- South African citizens can obtain Maltese citizenship by naturalisation in one or three years.
- There are three conditions for investors: to buy or rent real estate in Malta, contribute to the National Development and Social Fund, and donate to a non-government organisation.
- The minimum investment is €690,000. It includes expenses on renting property and the necessary donation and contribution amount.
- Obtaining Maltese citizenship has several benefits, South African citizens with a Maltese passport have the same rights as EU citizens and can travel visa-free to 160+ countries.
- Immigrant Invest is a licensed agent authorised by Maltese authorities to assist investors in obtaining Maltese citizenship. We will gladly support you on the way to ensuring Maltese nationality.
Immigrant Invest has a licence numbered AKM-IMIN.
This article was sponsored by Immigrant Invest.