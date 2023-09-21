Looking for new horizons? Here's how you can get Maltese citizenship

From visa-free travel to more than 160 countries to free health care and the freedom to live in any EU country, SA investors can apply for Maltese citizenship and enjoy these exceptional services.

Investors have three mandatory conditions to fulfil: buy or rent real estate, contribute to Malta's National Development and Social Fund and donate to a non-government organisation. Citizenship is acquired in one or three years after obtaining residency in Malta and application is possible only through a licensed agent authorised by Maltese authorities.

Six benefits of Maltese citizenship for South Africans

1. Freedom of movement

A Maltese passport grants the right to travel visa-free to more than 160 countries, including the Schengen area, US, UK and Japan, whereas a South African passport grants access to 117 countries for visa-free entry.

2. Rights of the EU citizens

Holders of a Maltese passport enjoy the same freedoms as all other European citizens: they can live in Malta or any other EU country or continue residing in SA.

3. Access to European health care and education

Maltese citizens are eligible for free healthcare services. Children of legal residents can enter Maltese schools and universities for free, or study in Europe with no student residence permit needed.

4. Living in any Schengen country

States outside the EU, such as Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, are also open for Maltese passport holders, with no restrictions on the length of the stay.

5. Business opportunities

South African entrepreneurs with a Maltese passport can start an international company in any country in Europe.

6. No need to give up the first passport

Malta and SA both allow dual citizenship.