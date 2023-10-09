Weight-loss drugs fuel boom for firms that fill syringes

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is expected to be approved for weight-loss in the US this year.

The weekly weight-loss injections belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, which analysts estimate could be worth as much as $100 billion within a decade, including oral treatments now being developed by Pfizer and others.

WuXi Biologics CEO Chris Chen told Reuters his company is talking to clients about using pre-filled syringe capacity it is installing at a German factory it bought in 2020.

Describing interest as “pretty high”, he said he wants to buy more factories in Europe to serve GLP-1 customers, but did not give details.

Catalent is building “significant” pre-filled syringe capacity at factories in Anagni, Italy and Bloomington, Indiana, in the US, said Cornell Stamoran, its vice-president of corporate strategy and government affairs. They will come online in 2024.

The US company already does Wegovy fill-finish work.

The race for business among contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) began last year. Since then, about half a dozen projects worth at least $3 billion have been announced by companies including Lonza, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corp, and Germany's Vetter.

And with Lilly preparing to launch Mounjaro and Novo struggling to meet demand even as it rolls Wegovy out in more markets, the pace is accelerating.

Another Novo partner, Thermo Fisher is converting facilities used to fill COVID-19 vaccine syringes to handle pens for obesity and diabetes medicines, CEO Marc Casper told a Morgan Stanley health conference last month.

He said there was a huge shortage of capacity. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

All the companies interviewed by Reuters declined to disclose terms of potential contracts or customers.