Seven vital health checks for women

Bone density
As women age, their bones become thinner and weaker, which can lead to osteoporosis. A bone density test (DEXA scan) is therefore recommended for women aged 65 or older, says Callakoppen. The frequency of such a scan depends on the individual’s bone density and other risk factors. A doctor should be consulted for osteoporosis treatment, which is readily available.
Colorectal cancer screening
These tests look for cancer in the colon or rectum by checking for tissue growths, called polyps.
Bonitas’ clinical team recommends women who don’t have an elevated risk for cancer should start having these tests when they turn 45. The test should be repeated every three to 10 years, depending on the advice of a specialist. A faecal immunochemical test (FIT) should happen annually as it detects hidden blood in the stool which can be an early sign of cancer.
Skin checks
Skin cancer is caused by the abnormal growth of skin cells, usually on skin that has been exposed to the sun, though this is not always the case. Skin should be carefully examined at least once a month. Women with a number of moles should have them “mapped” to detect any changes. If skin cancer is found early and treated, it is almost always curable.
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
Known as lifestyle diseases, NCDs pose some of the biggest threats to our health and are caused by the way we live, combined with genetic, physiological and environmental factors. These include high blood pressure, diabetes, mental health and obesity. It is imperative to have regular or annual check-ups.
“According to recent studies, almost 70% of women in South Africa are overweight or obese,” reveals Callakoppen. “The Body Mass Indicator (BMI) is used to check if you are a healthy weight. To calculate your BMI, divide your weight in kilograms (kg) by your height in metres (m) and then divide the answer by your height again. An individual is considered underweight at less than 18.5, while over 30 is considered obese.”
With more than 4.6-million people in South Africa living with diabetes, it’s important to check your blood glucose. There are two main types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2. They are different conditions, but are both serious and need to be treated and managed properly.
Hypertension or high blood pressure is when blood pressure stays elevated over time. It is often referred to as the “silent killer”, since nearly 33% of people who have it don’t know it.
“Remember that early detection of any of these conditions can save your life, so remember to go for regular check-ups with your doctor,” says Callakoppen.
Seven vital health checks for women
Focus of healthcare is increasingly on early detection and prevention through regular checks and screenings.
The focus of healthcare is increasingly on early detection and prevention through regular checks and screenings. “By detecting diseases early on, they are often easier to treat,” says Lee Callakoppen, principal officer at Bonitas Medical Fund. The following, he adds, are the seven most important health check-ups for women.
Breast cancer
From the age of 18, women should conduct a regular self-examination of their breasts and immediately consult a doctor if they see or feel any changes. “Early detection of breast cancer increases the chance of survival significantly,” reports Callakoppen. “Some doctors recommend having a mammogram every two years from the age of 40, while others say women need to start mammograms at 50 years of age. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray which radiologists analyse to look for changes in breast tissue.”
He warns, however, that though the greatest risk for breast cancer is age, women can get it at a very early age. “Genetics also play a role in determining if you are at risk of breast cancer. Having a first-degree relative — a mother, sister or daughter — with breast cancer almost doubles a woman's risk. Having two first-degree relatives increases her risk three-fold.”
Callakoppen says breast cancer can affect men too, so women with a father or brother who has had breast cancer have a higher risk of the disease.
Cervical cancer
South Africa has a high rate of cervical cancer, attributed to not enough women being screened regularly. Screening can detect early changes in the cervix which can be treated and save a life. “There are a number of cervical cancer screenings available,” says Callakoppen.
“A pap test, also referred to as a pap smear, looks for cell changes (pre-cancers) in the cervix. The human papillomavirus (HPV) test looks for the virus that causes most cervical cancers. A vaccine has been developed to protect women from getting HPV. It is administered free, annually, to girls between grades 4 and 7 (nine to 12 years of age) in all government schools. It is recommended that between the ages of 21 and 65, women should have a pap smear every two years.”
HIV/Aids
It is a misconception that men predominantly become infected with HIV/Aids. Studies show women are getting infected at a faster rate, particularly in developing countries. Biologically, women are more vulnerable than men to infection and women’s increased risk is also linked to gender inequalities. It is advisable for women to have an HIV test annually.
