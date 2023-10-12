This ethos is evident in the way the brand continuously innovates and refreshes its line-up. The latest variant, Don Julio Blanco, takes centre stage at The Don’s Table. Made of only the finest blue agave and undergoing a time-honoured distillation process, this spirit is often referred to as “silver” tequila. Pure and uncompromising, with crisp agave flavours and hints of citrus, it can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.
Don Julio Blanco is also the heart and soul of a feisty, fresh cocktail created specifically for The Don’s Table — a glass of liquid sunshine called the Don Margarita, a signature drink crafted with artisanal precision. A perfectly balanced artwork made with freshly hand-picked ingredients, it embodies the spirit of Don Julio himself and sets the tone at these events.
While there will be ample opportunities to savour exceptional tequilas, the events are designed to be so much more than that. A glorious act of unparalleled devotion, The Don’s Table bridges the gap between tequila and the spirit of Mexican food and dance. Immersed in a dizzying atmosphere where everyone is family and treated with warmth and appreciation, guests will be transported to the brand’s birthplace, the agave fields of Jalisco, where they can fully appreciate the nuances they hold in their glasses.
It’s about enlightened education, one-off experiences and engaging tales, all centred around a communal table. It will build a connected community which shares a love for craftsmanship, quality and artistry. And if you didn't make it to the first one, fear not — there are many more to come. Just keep an eye on @donjuliosa on Instagram.
In the spirit of sharing, the recipe for this magical margarita is included here.
SPONSORED
Gather at The Don’s Table
Don Julio is changing things up with an immersive, educational tequila experience
Image: Supplied
A table is one of those things that always offers more than its functional purpose. Place it in the perfect setting, surround it with a vibrant crew of tastemakers, fill it with delectable dishes, make it the centre around which immersive storytelling unfolds, then align all this with the world’s most authentic, luxury tequila brand and you’ve got a magical environment that transports all those present to a delightful dimension. It’s the world of Don Julio, the titan of top-tier tequilas and the brand behind a remarkable new experience: The Don’s Table.
Launched in Joburg on September 29, this innovative concept invites attendees to explore the beguiling realm of Tierra De Don Julio. At upcoming events tequila aficionados and enthusiasts will be joined by the ever-curious and oh-so-fabulous for a deep dive into a unique, charming story that began in 1942, when a young Don Julio González first brought his tequila dream to life. More than 80 years later, his vision is alive and thriving. Every drop of Don Julio produced is infused with the substance, passion and devotion of its founder, and this commitment to craftsmanship is practised to this day.
Image: Supplied
THE DON MARGARITA
Ingredients
50ml Don Julio Blanco
25ml lime juice
15ml agave syrup
Garnish
Zest of one lime
Sea salt
Don Julio believes the power and flavour of fresh zest distinguishes the Don Margarita from all others. This zesty devotion takes this cocktail from middle of the road to masterpiece.
