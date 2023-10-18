For more than two decades Louis Vuitton has, through its city guides, been synonymous with luxury and the art of travel. The guides, introduced in 1998, have been the discerning traveller’s compass to iconic cities around the globe. They cater to all tastes, from opulent palaces to cosy bistros, making them essential companions for the curious wanderer.
Louis Vuitton has embraced technology to bring you the Louis Vuitton City Guide mobile app. Available in French and English for iPhone and iPad, the app redefines luxury travel. It lets you share practical tips with your social network, use geolocation to navigate unfamiliar streets and curate your personalised address book of preferred places. The entire catalogue of 47 cities, constantly updated with thousands of addresses, is at your fingertips. For those who demand the height of luxury technology, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smartwatch adds another layer of sophistication.
Whether you’re a globetrotter, a culture enthusiast, or simply in search of hidden gems, the Louis Vuitton City Guide app is your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences.
R199 per City Guide (in-app purchase).
apple.com/app-store/
Louis Vuitton City Guide app redefines luxury travel
Your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences
Image: Supplied
For more than two decades Louis Vuitton has, through its city guides, been synonymous with luxury and the art of travel. The guides, introduced in 1998, have been the discerning traveller’s compass to iconic cities around the globe. They cater to all tastes, from opulent palaces to cosy bistros, making them essential companions for the curious wanderer.
Louis Vuitton has embraced technology to bring you the Louis Vuitton City Guide mobile app. Available in French and English for iPhone and iPad, the app redefines luxury travel. It lets you share practical tips with your social network, use geolocation to navigate unfamiliar streets and curate your personalised address book of preferred places. The entire catalogue of 47 cities, constantly updated with thousands of addresses, is at your fingertips. For those who demand the height of luxury technology, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smartwatch adds another layer of sophistication.
Whether you’re a globetrotter, a culture enthusiast, or simply in search of hidden gems, the Louis Vuitton City Guide app is your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences.
R199 per City Guide (in-app purchase).
apple.com/app-store/
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Fake it 'til you make it: how dupe travel celebrates cheap travel
‘That will be five Euros’: Common travel scams and how to avoid them
Two South African lodges make the Conde Nast 50 Best Resorts in the World list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos