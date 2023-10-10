Lifestyle

Two South African lodges make the Conde Nast 50 Best Resorts in the World list

Londolozi and Ulusaba Private Game Reserve prove popular time and again, with 13 additional properties having made it onto the list of Top 15 Resorts in South Africa

10 October 2023 - 13:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
A riverview bath in one of Londolozi Game Reserve's Private Granite Suites.
Image: Elsa Young

The results for this year’s Best Resorts in the World according to the Conde Nast 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards were announced last week and two South African lodges made the top 50. 

The list features resorts from around the world and was compiled from a survey which was answered by 526,518 Conde Nast readers to paint a picture of the best in the world.

According to the travel gurus at Conde Nast, it appears as though people have spent the last year taking longer, more immersive trips to remote properties and destinations that have topped their readers’ bucket lists for years.

The main deck at Londolozi Game Reserve's Private Granite Suites.
Image: Zhenya
Londolozi Game Reserve's Pioneer Camp suite.
Image: Elsa Young
A meditation session with the Londolozi Game Reserve's Healing House.
Image: Elsa Young

LONDOLOZI GAME RESERVE

The Sabi Sand Game Reserve is a popular choice among the Conde Nast readers. Londolozi, situated on the banks of the Sand River across 6-million acres of the reserve, clinched the sixth spot on this year’s list. It has made the list consecutively since 2017 and is famed for its ability to deliver memorable leopard sightings, big five photographic game drives and healing house. The lodge boasts five luxurious camps in the form of the Tree Camp, Pioneer Camp, Varty Camp, Founders Camp and the Private Granite Suites. 

Rates per person sharing per night at Londolozi start from R19,950 in a chalet in the Varty Camp and reach upwards of R37,450 in one of the Private Granite Suites. Rates include accommodation, all meals, selected beverages, game drives and walks and one yoga class per day.

A view of Cliff Lodge at Ulusaba.
Image: Supplied

ULUSABA PRIVATE GAME RESERVE

Coming in at number 48 is Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, Sir Richard Branson’s private game reserve in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve. With 20 rooms and suites straddling three lodges — Rock Lodge with its panoramic views of the Drakensberg escarpment, the opulent Cliff Lodge with expansive views of the reserve and Safari Lodge with its treehouse-type rooms — it’s the views and wildlife sightings that have made this a popular spot. And popular it is: this is the eighth year it’s made the list. 

A night in Rock Lodge and Safari Lodge will set you back R13,800 per person sharing per night in the most basic rooms, while the “cheapest” night in Cliff Lodge will cost you R25,500 per person sharing. Rates include your accommodation, all meals, selected beverages and game drives and walks.

Staying in the river room at Ulusaba's Safari Lodge will cost you R16,700 per person sharing per night.
Image: Supplied

TOP SOUTH AFRICAN RESORTS

Londolozi and Ulusaba are the only two South African properties to have made it onto the Conde Nast 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards this year but the Readers’ Choice selection of Top 15 Resorts in South Africa was also announced last week. If you manage to save sufficiently, you can check into the following properties that have been named among the best South Africa has to offer:

 

  • Londolozi
  • Ulusaba Private Game Reserve
  • Molori Safari Lodge
  • Lion Sands Game Reserve
  • andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve
  • Grootbos Private Nature Reserve
  • Lepogo Lodges, Noka Camp
  • Morukuru Family, Madikwe Game Reserve
  • Kapama Karula
  • Morukuru Family, De Hoop Reserve
  • Samara Private Game Reserve
  • Tswalu Kalahari
  • andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge and Tented Camp
  • Bushman’s Kloof Wilderness Reserve and Wellness Retreat
  • Marataba Luxury Lodges

