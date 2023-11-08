Some people like knowing if they are a Carrie or a Samantha, two of the women in Sex And The City. Others look to Harry Potter's magical world of sorting hats. Some define themselves by looking to the stars.
As we transition from cosy fireside drinks to vibrant garden parties, our taste buds crave a refresh. While everyone has their trusty go to, spring is the season of rebirth and what better way to celebrate than by finding the perfect SKYY Vodka cocktail that matches your vibe?
We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you
See how your preferred tipple defines your personality
Image: Supplied/Skyy Vodka
SKYY VODKA AND SODA
Image: Supplied
In a world full of noise you're the Marie Kondo [Japanese professional organiser and consultant] of life choices. You’re the fast-talking, straight-shooting, no-nonsense type with a life like a curated art gallery — only the essentials, but each chosen with purpose and your signature style.
What you’ll need:
1.5 parts SKYY Vodka
Premium soda water
Grapefruit zest
Highball or sling glass
How to make it:
Fill a highball glass with cubes of ice
Pour 1.5 parts of SKYY Infusions
Top with soda water
Garnish with grapefruit zest and fresh cherries
BLOODY MARY
Image: Supplied
While the brunch brigade gets giddy on mimosas, you don’t have time for silliness. You demand substance with your style, a spicy kick with your calm and a hint of healthiness with your hedonism. Be honest, you’ve probably tried to justify that a Bloody Mary is basically a full meal.
What you’ll need:
2 parts SKYY® Vodka
4 parts tomato juice
1⁄4 part lemon juice
4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
2 dashes hot sauce
Pinch of salt and pepper
Highball glass
How to make it:
Add dashes of Worcestershire Sauce, hot sauce and salt and pepper into highball glass, then pour all ingredients into the highball with ice cubes.
Stir gently.
Garnish with a celery stalk, lemon wedge, cherry tomatoes and olives.
THE LOST CHERRY
Image: Supplied
You don’t just arrive, you make a grand entrance. Fashionably late? Obviously, because why would the main attraction show up on time? Now that spring is here, you’re ready to get out there with your signature audacity and dance like the floor owes you money. Cheers to the drama.
What you’ll need:
50ml SKYY Infusions Cherry
25ml strawberry mint syrup
Lemon wedge
100ml Premium soda water
Highball or sling glass
How to make it:
Fill the glass following the sequence of the ingredients.
JUST PEACHY
Image: Supplied
You’re always glowing, possibly from the cocktail, but more likely from your natural charm. Wherever you are, you’d rather be on a sun-kissed beach that matches your carefree spirit. Not one for dramatics, the mantra is simple: stay peachy, sunshine.
What you’ll need:
50ml SKYY Infusions Peach
75ml orange juice
15ml lemon/lime juice
Top with Premium soda water
Orange zest
Highball or Sling glass
How to make it:
Shake the first three ingredients
Pour over ice
Top with soda water
Garnish with orange zest
Image: Supplied
DIRTY MARTINI
Your drink is made to match your personality — bold, undiluted and a sprinkle of saltiness for good measure. You’re known to disappear at random intervals on a night out, but you always saunter back with the evening’s best stories.
What you’ll need:
1 1⁄2 parts SKYY Vodka
1 part olive brine
Martini cocktail glass
How to make it:
Stir with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Garnish with a stuffed olive (or three).
