Lifestyle

We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you

See how your preferred tipple defines your personality

08 November 2023 - 11:32
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Whether it's a martini or Bloody Mary, see how your favourite vodka mix defines you.
Whether it's a martini or Bloody Mary, see how your favourite vodka mix defines you.
Image: Supplied/Skyy Vodka

Some people like knowing if they are a Carrie or a Samantha, two of the women in Sex And The City. Others look to Harry Potter's magical world of sorting hats. Some define themselves by looking to the stars.

As we transition from cosy fireside drinks to vibrant garden parties, our taste buds crave a refresh. While everyone has their trusty go to, spring is the season of rebirth and what better way to celebrate than by finding the perfect SKYY Vodka cocktail that matches your vibe?

SKYY VODKA AND SODA

The perfect tipple for straight-shooters.
The perfect tipple for straight-shooters.
Image: Supplied

In a world full of noise you're the Marie Kondo [Japanese professional organiser and consultant] of life choices. You’re the fast-talking, straight-shooting, no-nonsense type with a life like a curated art gallery — only the essentials, but each chosen with purpose and your signature style.

What you’ll need:

  • 1.5 parts SKYY Vodka

  • Premium soda water

  • Grapefruit zest

  • Highball or sling glass

How to make it:

  • Fill a highball glass with cubes of ice

  • Pour 1.5 parts of SKYY Infusions

  • Top with soda water

  • Garnish with grapefruit zest and fresh cherries

BLOODY MARY

A bloody Mary with a spicy kick.
A bloody Mary with a spicy kick.
Image: Supplied

While the brunch brigade gets giddy on mimosas, you don’t have time for silliness. You demand substance with your style, a spicy kick with your calm and a hint of healthiness with your hedonism. Be honest, you’ve probably tried to justify that a Bloody Mary is basically a full meal.

What you’ll need:

  • 2 parts SKYY® Vodka

  • 4 parts tomato juice

  • 1⁄4 part lemon juice

  • 4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 dashes hot sauce

  • Pinch of salt and pepper

  • Highball glass

How to make it:

  • Add dashes of Worcestershire Sauce, hot sauce and salt and pepper into highball glass, then pour all ingredients into the highball with ice cubes. 

  • Stir gently.

  • Garnish with a celery stalk, lemon wedge, cherry tomatoes and olives.

THE LOST CHERRY

A vodka cocktail for the lovers of grand entrances.
A vodka cocktail for the lovers of grand entrances.
Image: Supplied

You don’t just arrive, you make a grand entrance. Fashionably late? Obviously, because why would the main attraction show up on time? Now that spring is here, you’re ready to get out there with your signature audacity and dance like the floor owes you money. Cheers to the drama.

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml SKYY Infusions Cherry

  • 25ml strawberry mint syrup

  • Lemon wedge

  • 100ml Premium soda water

  • Highball or sling glass

How to make it:

Fill the glass following the sequence of the ingredients.

JUST PEACHY

Carefree with a love for flavour.
Carefree with a love for flavour.
Image: Supplied

You’re always glowing, possibly from the cocktail, but more likely from your natural charm. Wherever you are, you’d rather be on a sun-kissed beach that matches your carefree spirit. Not one for dramatics, the mantra is simple: stay peachy, sunshine. 

What you’ll need:

  • 50ml SKYY Infusions Peach

  • 75ml orange juice

  • 15ml lemon/lime juice

  • Top with Premium soda water

  • Orange zest

  • Highball or Sling glass

How to make it:

  • Shake the first three ingredients

  • Pour over ice

  • Top with soda water

  • Garnish with orange zest

The fun-loving dirty martini lover.
The fun-loving dirty martini lover.
Image: Supplied

DIRTY MARTINI

Your drink is made to match your personality — bold, undiluted and a sprinkle of saltiness for good measure. You’re known to disappear at random intervals on a night out, but you always saunter back with the evening’s best stories.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 1⁄2 parts SKYY Vodka

  • 1 part olive brine

  • Martini cocktail glass

How to make it:

  • Stir with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass. 

  • Garnish with a stuffed olive (or three).

Make sure to share your results on social media and tag us on our Instagram account @sundaytimeslifestyle.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cocktail recipes to add colour to Pride this weekend

Whether your drink of choice is tequila, gin or vodka, we’ve found classic cocktail inspiration with a slight twist.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Here are three gin cocktail recipes to have fun with this weekend

It's National G&T day - BULLDOG gin helps us celebrate with fun and easy recipes  you can try at home
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Gather at The Don’s Table

Don Julio is changing things up with an immersive, educational tequila experience
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Finger lickin’ Eben: KFC lets you taste the Boks with new ‘Elizabedi’ Bundle Lifestyle
  2. We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you Lifestyle
  3. Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after one year of dating Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky ... Lifestyle
  5. Patrick Dempsey named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...