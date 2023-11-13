Life insurance is the love we leave behind for our families

But if your life partner was to ask you the same question, your response would need to address all the challenges your death would present to your loved ones and, ideally, the practical solutions that you've put in place to help them overcome these hurdles.

So, what really happens when a person dies? What happens to our loved ones and to their lifestyle?

As someone who has loved ones who rely on you financially, their lifestyle could be compromised should you not have any provision in place to protect it. So, it goes without saying that any financial planning decisions you make will certainly include your loved ones.

What about life insurance? Perhaps you have become accustomed to looking at it purely as a home loan application requirement. Does life insurance do a little more than that?