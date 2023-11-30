“For millions of South African children there is no holiday from hunger, particularly with the economy in the state it is in after the hard years of the pandemic. Having worked with KFC Add Hope in the past, it made sense for us join forces this holiday season to work to Add more Hope,” said Sooliman.
“The number of children suffering from hunger and malnutrition in South Africa increases every year. A report by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation in October found there were '8-million hungry children’ in South Africa. We have seen it on the ground when we have worked at disaster sites, whether it be a fire or floods. Hunger affects children, parents and communities on a psychological, emotional and physical level and leaves millions struggling to hold on to hope.”
Since it began in 2009, the Add Hope campaign has raised more than R500m.
“We forget the big our small can do and while many of us are lucky to be able to regard R2 as small change it can make such a big change,” said KFC brand and purpose marketing manager Andra Nel.
Next time you’re paying for your order and are asked if you’d like to Add Hope, think about the big difference your small contribution can make and consider being part of the work to spread hope in our country.
Gift of the Givers and KFC are using small change to make a big change this festive season
Throughout December, money raised through KFC’s Add Hope campaign will be donated to Gift of the Givers to feed children in need
Image: Supplie
South Africans can be proud of many things and the disaster relief work humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers undertakes is one of them.
It is the largest disaster-response NGO in Africa and has become a beacon of hope, not just when South Africans need it, but also when disaster strikes around the world. Since it was founded by Imtiaz Sooliman in 1992 with the goal to “bring hope and restore dignity to the most vulnerable”, the foundation has assisted in providing R4.5bn worth of aid in 45 countries.
This December, KFC has decided to back the work Sooliman and his team undertake through their Add Hope campaign. With every purchase, KFC offers customers the option to donate R2 (or more) to contribute to the Add Hope programme. All the money raised during this time will be donated to Gift of the Givers for their programmes which feed children in need. And at the end of the month, KFC has pledged to match the amount raised.
Image: Supplied
“For millions of South African children there is no holiday from hunger, particularly with the economy in the state it is in after the hard years of the pandemic. Having worked with KFC Add Hope in the past, it made sense for us join forces this holiday season to work to Add more Hope,” said Sooliman.
“The number of children suffering from hunger and malnutrition in South Africa increases every year. A report by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation in October found there were '8-million hungry children’ in South Africa. We have seen it on the ground when we have worked at disaster sites, whether it be a fire or floods. Hunger affects children, parents and communities on a psychological, emotional and physical level and leaves millions struggling to hold on to hope.”
Since it began in 2009, the Add Hope campaign has raised more than R500m.
“We forget the big our small can do and while many of us are lucky to be able to regard R2 as small change it can make such a big change,” said KFC brand and purpose marketing manager Andra Nel.
Next time you’re paying for your order and are asked if you’d like to Add Hope, think about the big difference your small contribution can make and consider being part of the work to spread hope in our country.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Nosh with a conscience
Half of the country struggles with hunger: Call for more action to counter food insecurity
Gift of the Givers speaks of strain of providing aid in war-torn Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos