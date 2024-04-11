Lifestyle

Take the bite out of chilly weather with a homemade Crunchie

Try this four step recipe for your next warming coffee break

11 April 2024 - 10:45
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Whip up a batch of easy peasy crunchies
Whip up a batch of easy peasy crunchies
Image: Hilary Biller

Easy as one, two, three. Not to be confused with the chocolate bar, crunchies are homemade wonders made with a selection of wholesome ingredients, including oats and coconut. It's a one-bowl wonder that doesn't require fancy equipment. A great one to get the children involved in making a batch and, if desired, top it with a chocolatey/fudge icing and, voila, you will make about 30 squares of yumminess. Perfect enjoyed with coffee/tea breaks and great lunch box treats.

CRUNCHIES

Makes about 30 squares

250g butter/baking margarine

15ml (1 tbsp) golden syrup

500ml (2 cups) oats

250ml (1 cup) sugar

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

250ml (1 cup) desiccated coconut

250ml (1 cup) cake wheat flour

Fudge icing (optional but very nice):

50g butter/baking margarine

30ml (2 tbsp) water

45ml (3 tbsp) sugar

250ml (1 cup) icing sugar, sifted

30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder, sifted

1. Melt the butter/margarine and syrup in a large glass bowl on medium in the microwave for 1 minute or on the stove top in a pan. Add the remaining crunchie ingredients to the bowl and mix well.

2. Press the mixture into a greased 30cm x 20cm oven pan and press down firmly. Bake at 180°C for 15-20 minutes. Remove and cool slightly before cutting into squares if you are not covering with the fudge icing.

3. If covering with the fudge icing, which makes them extra nice, combine the butter, water and caster sugar and place in a glass bowl in the microwave on medium for 1-2 minutes. Stir well till smooth before adding the sifted icing sugar and cocoa powder and mix until thick and smooth.

4. Spread over the cooled crunchies, leave to set and use a sharp knife to cut into squares. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

RECIPE | Make a batch of easy-peasy rusks

Taking a popular biscuit and turning it into a rusk is gaining favour with the dunking brigade.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Plants on Fire

Eat yourself healthy in 2024 with a colourful slaw from Loezette Roode's new cookbook — your guests will also impressed
Lifestyle
3 months ago

RECIPE | These rusks are enough to make you malt

Maltabella, SA's favourite malty porridge, can bake up a beautiful batch of rusks
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Heard of work smarter? Rather live smarter with Redmi Note 13 Lifestyle
  2. Romance scammers: here's what you need to know to avoid them Lifestyle
  3. Not getting enough sleep? Here are 8 ways to help you catch some Z’s Lifestyle
  4. 'Assert your worth': SA women in film forging new pathways to success Lifestyle
  5. How online booking sites trick you into picking — and how to outsmart them Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs