Take the bite out of chilly weather with a homemade Crunchie
Try this four step recipe for your next warming coffee break
Image: Hilary Biller
Easy as one, two, three. Not to be confused with the chocolate bar, crunchies are homemade wonders made with a selection of wholesome ingredients, including oats and coconut. It's a one-bowl wonder that doesn't require fancy equipment. A great one to get the children involved in making a batch and, if desired, top it with a chocolatey/fudge icing and, voila, you will make about 30 squares of yumminess. Perfect enjoyed with coffee/tea breaks and great lunch box treats.
CRUNCHIES
Makes about 30 squares
250g butter/baking margarine
15ml (1 tbsp) golden syrup
500ml (2 cups) oats
250ml (1 cup) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
250ml (1 cup) desiccated coconut
250ml (1 cup) cake wheat flour
Fudge icing (optional but very nice):
50g butter/baking margarine
30ml (2 tbsp) water
45ml (3 tbsp) sugar
250ml (1 cup) icing sugar, sifted
30ml (2 tbsp) cocoa powder, sifted
1. Melt the butter/margarine and syrup in a large glass bowl on medium in the microwave for 1 minute or on the stove top in a pan. Add the remaining crunchie ingredients to the bowl and mix well.
2. Press the mixture into a greased 30cm x 20cm oven pan and press down firmly. Bake at 180°C for 15-20 minutes. Remove and cool slightly before cutting into squares if you are not covering with the fudge icing.
3. If covering with the fudge icing, which makes them extra nice, combine the butter, water and caster sugar and place in a glass bowl in the microwave on medium for 1-2 minutes. Stir well till smooth before adding the sifted icing sugar and cocoa powder and mix until thick and smooth.
4. Spread over the cooled crunchies, leave to set and use a sharp knife to cut into squares.
