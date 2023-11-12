Food

Och aye, the silly season is here and could make you a mint

12 November 2023 - 00:02
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Christmas season has arrived, with scant regard for South Africa's cost-of-living crisis...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Innovation through sensory exploration Business
  2. ‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ Sibongile Mani working to recover from splurge on ... South Africa
  3. R10k wine bottle, a Range Rover, R45k tea set, R34m in shares — just some of ... News
  4. Heading for Edinburgh? Then these are the best bars for beer, wine and, of ... Food
  5. What drinks to pair with sushi? Pros say think beyond sake Food

Latest

  1. Och aye, the silly season is here and could make you a mint Food
  2. Tai Twan Eng opens the door to his Booker Prize-nominated novel Fiction
  3. Saluting Simon Nkoli with fierce, fabulous vogueing Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Marvels' uses power of three to save the universe; local films ... Lifestyle
  5. What's on this week? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations