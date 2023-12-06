Lifestyle

How to keep your indoor and outdoor plants alive while on holiday

Tips to ensure greenery survives your vacation

06 December 2023 - 11:34
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Make sure you don't lose your beloved plants these holidays.
Image: Supplied

One of the joys of a getaway is the escape from your daily stresses and responsibilities. It is a time to kick up your feet and enjoy all the spoils you worked for throughout the year. 

However, much like those of us with pets, many plant parents find time spent away is tinged with worry at the thought of leaving their plants home alone.

While some plants can survive a few days without water, a plan must be made for others if you’re taking a longer holiday.

The team at Gardenia has put together tips for short and long holidays away. 

TIPS FOR A SHORT BREAK (INDOOR AND POTTED PLANTS)

  1. Make sure you water your plants thoroughly before you leave.
  2. The more light your plant receives, the more water it needs. Consider moving them away from their natural source of light to help them retain water for longer while you’re away.
  3. Most houseplants, especially tropical species, benefit from being grouped together because the plants release moisture into the air around them. This increases the humidity around them to such an extent that no more water can pass from the plant into air, helping them to stay hydrated.
  4. Make an improvised irrigator with a plastic water bottle. Poke a few holes in the bottle lid, fill the bottle with water and bury it halfway and upside down in the pot. The water will slowly seep into the soil and keep it saturated. Make sure excess water can drain out of the pot.

TIPS FOR A LONG HOLIDAY (INDOOR, POTTED AND GARDEN PLANTS)

The Gardena holiday watering set.
Image: Supplied

Asking a neighbour or friend to pop in while you’re away is the good old-fashioned way of doing things, but not everyone has this option. Instead, consider an automatic watering solution such as the options listed below.

The solar-powered Aqua Bloom water controller.
Image: Supplied
The Water Control Select in action.
Image: Supplied
  1. The Gardena Holiday Watering Set is an automatic system that can water up to 36 potted plants. The set includes three different distributors, each with 12 outlets catering to different watering needs.
  2. The Gardena AquaBloom is a solar-powered set that can take care of up to 20 plants. It comes with 14 preset watering programmes guaranteeing even water distribution. Ideal for plants on the balcony, this innovative watering solution requires nothing more than an additional bucket.
  3. The Gardena Water Control Select connects directly to a tap and a Gardena hose connects the Water Control Select to a sprinkler, Micro-Drip irrigation or an underground sprinkler system. Three different watering schedules can be set on the detachable control panel, including the start time and duration displayed on the LCD screen.

With so many options to choose from you can rest assured your precious plants will survive the holiday heat.

