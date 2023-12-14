Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver takes on Christmas

There's a bumper helping of Jamie Oliver on TV this festive season

14 December 2023 - 12:41 By Staff reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver.
Celebrity chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver.
Image: Getty Images

He's probably one of the most recognised chefs on TV whose been sharing his inimitable take on food for well over a decade, and this Christmas there's a JO special, a double feature of unforgettable festive feasts “JO style”. So pull up a chair, pour yourself a glass of bubbly and enjoy the inspiration for your own Christmas.

Jamie Oliver: Together for Christmas

When: Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).

In this series Oliver invites you into his kitchen for an unforgettable Christmas experience, promising stress-free tips and mouthwatering recipes to make your festive feast a culinary masterpiece. With an abundance of heartwarming dishes, dazzling decorations, and heartfelt stories, this show promises to be a joyful celebration of the magic and warmth associated with Christmas, while bringing Oliver's signature creativity and zeal to the table. On the menu are a scrumptious mixed roast, sumptuous beef bourguignon, mouth-watering garlic bread and veggie crown. 

Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts

When: Wednesday December 20 and Thursday December 21 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174)

Jamie creates fabulously festive food adorned with savvy savings and shortcuts. Christmas can be enjoyed without blowing the budget or adding to the stress of the day. The chef shares clever hacks to help make budget-conscious, beautiful and tasty dishes with minimum fuss for the big day and beyond. The first episode sees him make a juicy turkey with all the trimmings, plus a simple cheesecake and stunning vegetarian dish. In episode two, Oliver turns to that time between Christmas and New Year, celebrating leftovers and transforming them into delicious dishes — from a vegetable tarte Tatin and a Brussels sprout Caesar salad to a veg gnocchi.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cooking the books: We tried these cookbooks so that you don't have to

Looking for gifts this festive season? One of these six books may be just what you're looking for, offering everything from al fresco dining ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Charismatic SA chef trumps Jamie Oliver in local cookbook sales

'The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen' by Mogau Seshoene has just been reprinted for the seventh time.
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Supper sorted thanks to Jamie Oliver's speedy five-ingredient pastas

These quick and easy vegetarian pastas are sure to impress your quaranteam at dinner time
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Beyoncé vs Taylor vs Rihanna: We’ve got the tea on who is 2023’s style icon Lifestyle
  2. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle
  3. Holiday spring cleaning tips for beginners Lifestyle
  4. 7 beauty tips to try while getting your me-time Lifestyle
  5. Is Canada the new Australia? South Africans flocking north, say experts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...