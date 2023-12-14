He's probably one of the most recognised chefs on TV whose been sharing his inimitable take on food for well over a decade, and this Christmas there's a JO special, a double feature of unforgettable festive feasts “JO style”. So pull up a chair, pour yourself a glass of bubbly and enjoy the inspiration for your own Christmas.
Jamie Oliver: Together for Christmas
When: Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).
In this series Oliver invites you into his kitchen for an unforgettable Christmas experience, promising stress-free tips and mouthwatering recipes to make your festive feast a culinary masterpiece. With an abundance of heartwarming dishes, dazzling decorations, and heartfelt stories, this show promises to be a joyful celebration of the magic and warmth associated with Christmas, while bringing Oliver's signature creativity and zeal to the table. On the menu are a scrumptious mixed roast, sumptuous beef bourguignon, mouth-watering garlic bread and veggie crown.
Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts
When: Wednesday December 20 and Thursday December 21 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174)
Jamie creates fabulously festive food adorned with savvy savings and shortcuts. Christmas can be enjoyed without blowing the budget or adding to the stress of the day. The chef shares clever hacks to help make budget-conscious, beautiful and tasty dishes with minimum fuss for the big day and beyond. The first episode sees him make a juicy turkey with all the trimmings, plus a simple cheesecake and stunning vegetarian dish. In episode two, Oliver turns to that time between Christmas and New Year, celebrating leftovers and transforming them into delicious dishes — from a vegetable tarte Tatin and a Brussels sprout Caesar salad to a veg gnocchi.
Jamie Oliver takes on Christmas
There's a bumper helping of Jamie Oliver on TV this festive season
Image: Getty Images
