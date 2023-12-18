There are many ways to express your inner passions or artistic endeavours. For Fulu Rathumbu, he found his in fashion at an early age.
Cool as a cucumber, Rathumbu's laid-back approach matches the ease and comfort of the designs seen in his fashion brand Blank Collection, dominated by minimal streetwear-inspired pieces.
It was this laid-back approach that saw him take on a name that wouldn't make him "think too much". Blank captures the effortlessness of his brand, something he noticed in major apparel brands including Nike or Adidas and fashion houses such as Gucci.
Becoming a canvas to explore different prints and design approaches, Blank has grown to be a favourite of several local stars including Lamiez Holworthy, Nadia Nakai and Musa Keys. Rathumbu's meticulous takeover of the South African fashion scene has also seen him collaborate with Monkey Shoulder for a collection celebrating the streets of South Africa.
Here's what the designer had to say about working with the brand and his inspirations.
From Monkey Shoulder to fashion, Blank Collection proves local is lekker
Streetwear designer Fulu Rathumbu shares details on his growing brand
Image: Supplied
This collaboration saw you working with a corporate brand and a fellow artisan in graphic designer Phathu Nembilwi. Run us through the process.
It was very exciting. It was my first time working with an international whisky brand like Monkey Shoulder. It was a colour scheme that's different to what I'm used to because it is orange and nudes. I had to be creative with the process. It's something I will always remember.
Tell us how you incorporate colour and print in your collections.
I prefer to play with colours. That way it creates clothing everyone can wear while still being unique. I don't like to be simple because anyone can make something simple, so I try to create something complex with the design of the prints. We're also 100% local. Everything we sell is made from scratch.
South Africa has become a beacon of hope when it comes to sustainable fashion. How do you tackle this with Blank Collection?
We source our fabric from local companies and we print locally as well. Nothing is imported. Everything is literally made in our backyard.
Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammys for the 4th time AND is a triple nominee for awards season
You've recently taken a big step opening your own brick and mortar store. What inspired this, considering the digital migration many made after Covid?
I was not too sure about it because we just came out of a tough time, but I felt like if I don't try and fail, then what is the use of never knowing what would have happened? I had to take that step and it's been going well.
What's taken over in the local fashion scene is creating experiences in-store for buyers. How has the Blank Collection approached this?
We have a number of engagement campaigns. Recently we did one where people could model for us, keeping in mind that some were interested in becoming models and our pictures help them build their portfolio. We've also held Fifa tournaments aimed at our guys. We try to stay engaged with our customers to keep the brand loyalty going.
What's next for the Blank Collection?
We are looking to open another store in Rosebank or Polokwane. I'm also keen on working with more local and international brands.
