Lifestyle

Kanye West apologises in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

27 December 2023 - 20:37 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ye, formerly Kanye West, at his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, on July 19 2020. The rapper issued an apology in Hebrew on Tuesday to the Jewish community for his past anti-Semitic remarks. File photo.
Ye, formerly Kanye West, at his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, on July 19 2020. The rapper issued an apology in Hebrew on Tuesday to the Jewish community for his past anti-Semitic remarks. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Randall Hill

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past anti-Semitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.

Ye's apology, posted to X and Instagram, follows reports that the release of his new album, Vultures, has been delayed until January. The release has been pushed back several times from its original date in October.

The artist sparked outrage last year after he made a series of anti-Semitic social media posts, including one that appeared to accuse musician Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" and another that appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) advocacy group, which documents anti-Semitism, had described the musician's remarks as inflammatory and conspiratorial. It said he was directly referenced in 59 anti-Semitic incidents tracked by the group during 2022.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst ... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," the musician wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

The ADL welcomed the rapper's apology on Tuesday while noting the impact of his past remarks. "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," the ADL said in a statement.

Ye's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.

"I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," Ye wrote on Tuesday.

"Your forgiveness is important to me," he wrote, adding that he was committed to making amends and advancing unity.

The rapper's comments on social justice issues have also sparked controversy, including in 2022 when he used a racial slur to describe comedian Trevor Noah. The same year he wore a shirt with "White Lives Matter" on it at Paris Fashion Week.

READ MORE:

Yeezy and Bianca's walk of shame

Kanye West has taken to parading his near-naked 'wife' around the streets of Italy
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Adidas warns next Yeezy drops likely to generate less buzz

Adidas AG CEO said he wasn’t quite sure how much consumers would want the footwear given the furor over Ye
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Kanye West has X account reinstated after months-long suspension

Kanye West has been reinstated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after a nearly eight-month suspension.
News
4 months ago

Adidas gets $565m in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas has received orders worth more than 508-million euros (about R10.17bn) for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Kanye’s sushi stunt gives SA serious Kenny K vibes

American rapper Kanye West has been criticised for serving sushi on a naked woman at a birthday celebration his daughter was also attending.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa makes top 3 list of worst countries for expats Lifestyle
  2. Adidas gets $565m in orders for first batch of unsold Yeezy shoes Lifestyle
  3. From GBV to squandered millions: 7 things to know about Mbongeni Ngema Lifestyle
  4. Actor Vin Diesel hit with sexual battery lawsuit by former assistant Lifestyle
  5. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...