Cricket

Five top plays from another enthralling day’s Test cricket

27 December 2023 - 19:12 By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park
David Bedingham bats on day 2 of the first Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Proteas are edging an advantage after two days' play in the first Test against India in Centurion.

TimesLIVE has identified the top five plays of the second day: 

Bedding in

Well, that was a most impressive performance on debut from David Bedingham. After all the to-ing and fro-ing over England, the Proteas will be relieved Brexit happened, giving Bedingham clarity about where his international future lay. There’ll also be thanks to Durham County Cricket Club, where Bedingham’s game has certainly been refined.

“He’s got a lot of experience in first-class cricket. He’s done well in South Africa and well in county conditions, in Durham, where the wickets are not really conducive to free-scoring play. He’s got a lot of confidence. He played today like he’s got Tests under his belt,” said Dean Elgar, the star of the day. 

Dozy Kyle

A hilarious moment in the first session, as KL Rahul steals a single to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. It was a sleepy moment from the South African gloveman, who caught the ball, but clearly wasn’t aware that Rahul was desperate to get on strike for the remainder of Gerald Coetzee’s over.

The bowler was understandably displeased, and that Verreynne sheepishly aimed the ball at the stumps every other time he caught it thereafter showed he was suitably embarrassed too. 

Bail swap

Mohammad Siraj just looked silly. Sure, the luck wasn’t with them, but they didn’t bowl with sufficient consistency to ensure they took advantage. So, in the 28th over while bowling at Elgar, on 61 at the time, Siraj walked up to the stumps at the batter’s end, and switched the bails around. That’s a Stuart Broad thing. Broad is retired, Siraj should come up with his own trick. 

KL Rahul

His innings was overshadowed by Elgar’s but his 101 has kept India in this Test. Like Elgar’s, it was a cleverly crafted effort and, unlike Elgar, he lacked the partners to build India’s total to something more substantial.

Given the litany of batting stars in India’s line-up, both older — like Kohli and Sharma — and younger — like Gill and Iyer — Rahul is the forgotten glue. If he has a big series with the bat, India could yet make history. 

Elgar

“We know how Test cricket works, we are not just going to rock up here [on Thursday] and say 350 is going to happen. I’ve got news for you guys, this is a ruthless format. You’ve got to go out and work your arses off for it.” — Dean Elgar, typically blunt. What a day he had.

