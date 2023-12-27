Whether you hate them or love them (trust us, there are those who do) hangovers tend to be the downside of a crazy night out. With New Year celebrations approaching, many will be taking to the nearest parties, festivals or dinners to chug the night away.
Often making tabloid headlines for their debauchery, who else can we turn to than our favourite celebrities who know a thing or two about breaking the dawn with their favourite glass in hand. Here are some tips to help you find your bearings the morning after a wild night out.
Rihanna, Khloe, Prince Harry: Tips to beat a babalas A-list style
See how celebs keep the party going the morning after with hangover remedies
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA
RIHANNA
Known for her crazy party days in the 2010s, she's no bore now but certainly kept it simple when it came to working dance floors. The Rude Boy singer told Elle magazine all she needs is ice to cool down and Chinese food. She also leaves her team a request for a bucket and towel near her bathroom at all times after a night out.
JULIA ROBERTS
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Leave the World Behind star shared in a rare interview that one of her go-to remedies is balancing between champagne and carrot juice. Who needs a mimosa when you can have Roberts' refreshing remix?
KHLOE KARDASHIAN
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Perhaps taken with a pinch of salt, the former Kocktails with Khloe host told People her best remedy is a morning of yoga.
According to Glamour, Khloe advocated for " stimulating the circulation of lymph, a fluid in your body that helps remove toxins, aka all that alcohol you drank last night”.
PRINCE HARRY
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters
If you're wondering if any of these remedies work, a reporter at InStyle made it her mission to try them and the strangest proved to be effective. Prince Harry swears by strawberry milkshake, which the reporter believes had a placebo effect as it made her “really happy”.
PARIS HILTON
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
How does a world famous party heiress tackle a mighty hangover? According to the Herald Sun, Paris has always looked to a favourite — a burger topped with fries.
