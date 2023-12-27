Lifestyle

Rihanna, Khloe, Prince Harry: Tips to beat a babalas A-list style

See how celebs keep the party going the morning after with hangover remedies

27 December 2023 - 11:39
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Rihanna at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA
Image: Chelsea Lauren for the HFPA

Whether you hate them or love them (trust us, there are those who do) hangovers tend to be the downside of a crazy night out. With New Year celebrations approaching, many will be taking to the nearest parties, festivals or dinners to chug the night away.

Often making tabloid headlines for their debauchery, who else can we turn to than our favourite celebrities who know a thing or two about breaking the dawn with their favourite glass in hand. Here are some tips to help you find your bearings the morning after a wild night out.

RIHANNA

Known for her crazy party days in the 2010s, she's no bore now but certainly kept it simple when it came to working dance floors. The Rude Boy singer told Elle magazine all she needs is ice to cool down and Chinese food. She also leaves her team a request for a bucket and towel near her bathroom at all times after a night out.

JULIA ROBERTS

Julia Roberts attends the 'Leave The World Behind' special screening at the Curzon Mayfair on November 29 2023 in London, England.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Leave the World Behind star shared in a rare interview that one of her go-to remedies is balancing between champagne and carrot juice. Who needs a mimosa when you can have Roberts' refreshing remix?

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Reality TV maven Khloe Kardashian.
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Image: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Perhaps taken with a pinch of salt, the former Kocktails with Khloe host told People her best remedy is a morning of yoga. 

According to Glamour, Khloe advocated for  " stimulating the circulation of lymph, a fluid in your body that helps remove toxins, aka all that alcohol you drank last night”.

PRINCE HARRY

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court in London on June 7 2023.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

If you're wondering if any of these remedies work, a reporter at InStyle made it her mission to try them and the strangest proved to be effective. Prince Harry swears by strawberry milkshake, which the reporter believes had a placebo effect as it made her “really happy”.

PARIS HILTON

Socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

How does a world famous party heiress tackle a mighty hangover? According to the Herald Sun, Paris has always looked to a favourite — a burger topped with fries.

