Lifestyle

‘Oppenheimer’ triumphs at Bafta Film Awards with most wins

19 February 2024 - 08:52 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
From left, a guest, Alexis Wajsbrot, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, guest, Guy Williams and guest at the 2024 EEB Bafta Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18 2024 in London.
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images

Oppenheimer, a three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb during World War 2, was the big winner at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday, winning top honours for best film and best director as well as five other awards.

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, it also won awards for leading actor Cillian Murphy, who portrays the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jnr, editing, cinematography and original score.

Christopher Nolan, who won his first Bafta for directing, thanked the cast and crew in his acceptance speech.

“In the real world there are all kinds of individuals and organisations who have fought long and hard to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world. In accepting this I do want to acknowledge their efforts,” he said.

Like Nolan, Murphy had been favourite to win his category, and in his acceptance speech  he referred to the man known as “the father of the atomic bomb”.

“Oppenheimer was this colossally naughty, complex character and he meant different things to different people,” Murphy said.

“One man's monster is another's man hero. That's why I love movies because we have a space to celebrate, interrogate and investigate that complexity.”

Emma Stone picked up the leading actress award for the sex-charged Gothic comedy Poor Things, which won five awards.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her role in The Holdovers, a comedy set in a boys' boarding school.

The Zone of Interest, about the commandant of Auschwitz and his family living next to the Nazi death camp, won awards for outstanding British film, film not in the English language and sound.

The courtroom drama won the award for original screenplay. The award for adapted screenplay went to the comedy-drama American Fiction, which is based on 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett.

Best documentary went to 20 Days in Mariupol, journalist Mstyslav Chernov's personal account of the siege of the Ukrainian city in 2022.

“This is not about us. This is about Ukraine, about people of Mariupol. The day before yesterday another Ukrainian city has fallen, many cities before that,” Chernov said in his acceptance speech.

“The story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that happened, a symbol of struggle.”

The guest list of those who attended the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in central London included Bafta president Prince William.

Known as the Baftas (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant.

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, meets actor Sophie Wilde and other EE Rising Star Award nominees, actors Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri and winner Mia McKenna-Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards in London on February 18 2024.
Image: Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

BEST FILM: Oppenheimer

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: The Zone of Interest

DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

LEADING ACTRESS: Emma Stone, Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Robert Downey Jnr, Oppenheimer

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY : Anatomy of a Fall

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: American Fiction

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY: 20 Days In Mariupol

ANIMATED FILM: The Boy And The Heron

ORIGINAL SCORE : Oppenheimer

EE RISING STAR: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Reuters

