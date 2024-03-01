For many fitness bunnies and gym rats, a tablespoon of peanut butter can go a long way to get your protein fix, specially if you enjoy making your own shakes for before or after your workout.
From gym shakes to lunch boxes: try our alternatives to peanut butter
Combat the spread’s crisis with these delicious replacements
From recalls to testing, the peanut butter crisis has many wondering about the fate of their favourite spread.
While a handful of peanut butter brands were recalled for testing due to concerns about containing aflatoxin, the latest recalls have affected a wider range of products including ice-cream flavours.
However, like many other foods, there are always alternatives to get your nutty fix.
Here are some delicious replacements to try:
PROTEIN SHAKES
For many fitness bunnies and gym rats, a tablespoon of peanut butter can go a long way to get your protein fix, specially if you enjoy making your own shakes for before or after your workout.
While almonds might be an expected replacement for your usual shakes, they will not carry the textures or flavour you are used to. Nutritionists at Self suggest cashews and dates as an alternative in a shake that has all the protein you will need.
According to dietician Kim Kulp, cashews have heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.
She said: “Cashews have been shown to lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, which is the type of cholesterol that can lead to heart disease.”
Dates can replace the calcium, magnesium and vitamin K (which contributes to strong bones) when you ditch peanut butter.
LUNCH BOXES
Before your little ones start to suggest sugary spreads that will having them zipping up and down the schoolyard, Zone Fitness suggests almond butter, which carries the same texture and nutty flavour. If you're looking for a replacement that gives the same health benefits, versatile hummus is a rich source of plant-based protein and fibre. They also suggest trying Greek yoghurt spreads that can be made by mixing it with a bit of honey or syrup according to your preferences, or making it savoury with your preferred herbs and spices.
BREAKFAST AND BAKING
Nuts are not only a healthy addition to spreads and shakes but can be a fun addition to breakfast bowls with oats. Coconut butter is a spread made from the shaved meats of the fruit. If the health benefits, which appear to be lacking when conducting research, seem like a setback for you, look to pecan butter, which is a great source of fats, fibre and antioxidants.
