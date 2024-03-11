Lifestyle

Strong silhouettes, sparkles dominate Oscars red carpet

11 March 2024 - 07:13 By Alicia Powell and Rollo Ross
Best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in 'Poor Things'. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Anatomy of a Fall best actress nominee Sandra Huller donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline, as did actresses Eva Longoria and Rita Moreno. Cynthia Erivo donned a green gown with large cap sleeves that led to a train down the back.

Poor Things best actress nominee Emma Stone wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee for Barbie, wore a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.

Midnight blue was also popular among women, like Killers of the Flower Moon best actress nominee Lily Gladstone, Nyad best actress nominee Annette Bening and co-star and best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster.

Several men also broke with tradition. While many wore the standard black tuxedo, several went in other directions.

Rustin best actor nominee Colman Domingo wore a silver button tuxedo, complete with a brooch on his bow tie.

Barbie best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling wore a suit with sparkly trim and no tie. Maestro best actor nominee Bradley Cooper also skipped the tie, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in a teal shiny suit and no tie.

A few of the women opted for a pantsuit, like best director nominee Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. who chose a suit decorated with sparkly lines.

Another accessory on the carpet were red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spotted on songwriting siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Members of the Osage Nation, who sang the nominated best song from Killers of the Flower Moon, came to the red carpet in colourful tribal dress.

Reuters

