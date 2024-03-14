Breaking the fast after a long day of abstinence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is made convenient with Hyatt Hotels offering their popular Ramadan Iftar Buffet menu in two hotels in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town.
Their team of chefs and culinary experts have curated a gastronomy experience that meets the spirit of Ramadan through a symphony of flavours and traditional delicacies embracing the essence of community, generosity and togetherness.
Apart from the food, the hotels are equipped with prayer facilities and Halal-certified kitchens. Each restaurant has prepared a feast where each dish tells a story of heritage and compassion.
Breaking Ramadan fast at Hyatt Hotels
The hotel group is making the season of reflection and connection for Muslims easier with their popular and sumptuous break-the-fast buffets
Image: Supplied
Breaking the fast after a long day of abstinence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is made convenient with Hyatt Hotels offering their popular Ramadan Iftar Buffet menu in two hotels in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town.
Their team of chefs and culinary experts have curated a gastronomy experience that meets the spirit of Ramadan through a symphony of flavours and traditional delicacies embracing the essence of community, generosity and togetherness.
Apart from the food, the hotels are equipped with prayer facilities and Halal-certified kitchens. Each restaurant has prepared a feast where each dish tells a story of heritage and compassion.
Image: Supplied
And it comes at a pocket-easy price. The 126 Cape Kitchen & Cafe at Hyatt Regency Cape Town is R300 per person and in Johannesburg The Medley restaurant at Hyatt House in Sandton and The Collective restaurant at Hyatt House Johannesburg in Rosebank offers the Iftar buffet for R250 per person. Children under the age of 12 can enjoy the buffet at half price and discounts are available for groups. This year the venues have also introduced a new sweet menu offering for guests after Taraweeh prayers. The kitchens will stay open later than usual for guests to enjoy freshly prepared desserts and beverages.
The Iftar buffet menu will be available to in-house guests and local patrons every day between 6pm and 9pm.
“This year you can expect enhanced dining spaces adorned with the warmth of decorative lighting and a seating style to foster intimate conversations and cherished moments with loved ones. No feast would be complete without a decadent finale — indulge your sweet tooth with our dessert extravaganza featuring an irresistible Chai Cheesecake with berries and timeless favourites,” said cluster hotel manager for Johannesburg Atef Soliman.
To view the full menu or make a booking visit hyattrestaurants.com or Dineplan Restaurant Reservations.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | Make it a sweet Eid with these custard-inspired treats
RECIPES | Easy chicken dishes to make for Easter, Passover or Ramadan
Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos