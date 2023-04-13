RECIPE | Make it a sweet Eid with these custard-inspired treats

The end of the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching and for Muslims across the country it has been a month of self-reflection and prayer — a time of the year dedicated to spiritual principles such as gratitude and the importance of giving back. During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast that begins just before sunrise and ends at sunset with the daily Iftar; or breaking of the fast. Meals at Iftar often consist of Haleem, savoury snacks and simple, yet decadent desserts providing the perfect culinary finish.
The daily responsibilities of life continue during the fast, prompting many families to work around their busy schedules by opting for quick and easy treats and ready-made custard is just one of those delights, a store cupboard staple and much loved by the Muslim community as it provides an affordable and versatile dessert option. It can be served hot or cold or as an accompaniment to family favourites such as malva and bread pudding. And what’s jelly without custard or a trifle without a thick layer of creamy ready-made custard?
Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, two content creators shared their favourite way of enjoying Parmalat ready-made custard.
Aqeelah Harron Ally believes the best milkshakes can easily be whipped up at home using two simple ingredients — custard and full cream milk. She shares her recipe. The secret she says is to add a flourish of cinnamon sugarto the milkshake and serve.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
TWO INGREDIENT MILKSHAKE
Makes: 2 large or 4 small milkshakes
Ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) full cream milk
500g ready-made vanilla flavoured custard
15ml (1 tbsp) cinnamon sugar
Method:
BOLLAS WITH CUSTARD FILLING
Well known foodie and recipe developer Saadiyah Hendriks offers her rendition of a Cape Malay classic, bringing a generous dash of custard to this much loved Eid dessert.
Ingredients:
One egg
60ml (¼ cup) sugar and extra for garnishing
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
310ml (1 ¼ cups) flour
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
5ml (1 tsp) baking powder
170ml buttermilk
Creamy custard filling:
250ml whipping cream
60ml (¼ cup) ready-made vanilla flavoured custard
¼ teaspoon ground cardamom, and extra for garnishing
A small handful of chopped pistachio nuts
Method:
