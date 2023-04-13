Food

RECIPE | Make it a sweet Eid with these custard-inspired treats

The end of Ramadan is nigh and to celebrate we share two recipes using convenient ready-made custard

13 April 2023 - 10:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Yummy custard cream filled bollas.
The end of the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching and for Muslims across the country it has been a month of self-reflection and prayer — a time of the year dedicated to spiritual principles such as gratitude and the importance of giving back. During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast that begins just before sunrise and ends at sunset with the daily Iftar; or breaking of the fast. Meals at Iftar often consist of Haleem, savoury snacks and simple, yet decadent desserts providing the perfect culinary finish.

The daily responsibilities of life continue during the fast, prompting many families to work around their busy schedules by opting for quick and easy treats and ready-made custard  is just one of those delights, a store cupboard staple and much loved by the Muslim community as it provides an affordable and versatile dessert option. It can be served hot or cold or as an accompaniment to family favourites such as malva and bread pudding. And what’s jelly without custard or a trifle without a thick layer of creamy ready-made custard?

Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, two content creators shared their favourite way of enjoying Parmalat ready-made custard.

Aqeelah Harron Ally believes the best milkshakes can easily be whipped up at home using two simple ingredients — custard and full cream milk. She shares her recipe. The secret she says is to add a flourish of cinnamon sugarto the milkshake and serve.

An easy, two-ingredient custard milkshake.
TWO INGREDIENT MILKSHAKE

Makes: 2 large or 4 small milkshakes

Ingredients:

500ml (2 cups) full cream milk

500g ready-made vanilla flavoured custard

15ml (1 tbsp) cinnamon sugar

Method:

  1. Freeze the milk in an ice block tray  and once frozen combine the milk cubes with the custard in a blender and blend until frothy.
  2. Add the cinnamon sugar and blend to mix.
  3. Pour into milkshake glasses and serve.

BOLLAS WITH CUSTARD FILLING

Well known foodie and recipe developer Saadiyah Hendriks offers her rendition of a Cape Malay classic, bringing a generous dash of custard to this much loved Eid dessert.

Ingredients:

One egg

60ml (¼ cup) sugar and extra for garnishing

30ml  (2 tbsp) oil

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

310ml (1 ¼ cups) flour

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom 

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

170ml buttermilk

Creamy custard filling:

250ml whipping cream

60ml (¼ cup) ready-made vanilla flavoured custard

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom, and extra for garnishing

A small handful of chopped pistachio nuts

Method:

  1. Whisk the egg and sugar together until well incorporated and pale.
  2. Add the oil and vanilla and whisk to combine
  3. Sift in the flour, baking powder and cardamom and fold until incorporated.
  4. Whisk in the buttermilk until fully combined then set aside to rest while heating up the oil for frying.
  5. In a medium pot on medium heat, fry the bollas by spooning in a tablespoon of dough at a time then allowing to fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove and allow to drain on a plate lined with a paper towel. 
  6. While they cool off, make the filling by whipping together all the ingredients until a medium peak forms.
  7. To assemble, roll each bolla in caster sugar then slit and pipe in the custard filling, finally top with chopped pistachio and a sprinkling of ground cardamom. 

