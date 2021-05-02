Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan

The popular caterer will be preparing a delicious prawn chaat and crowd-pleasing baked cheesecake from her latest cookbook, 'Fatima Sydow Cooks'

"I've made a career out of cooking and even though I've worked very hard over the years, I've enjoyed every second of it. I'm in my happy place," says caterer Fatima Sydow, who many will recognise as one half of the duo behind the TV show Cape, Curry & Koesisters.



"My bedroom is next to my kitchen and when I wake up in the morning I take a few steps and I'm at work. I do a happy dance and then I begin my day of recipe testing and tasting. This is what I was born to do: bring people together through food."..