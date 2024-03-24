Lifestyle

IN PICS | Outdoor skateboarding facility teaches young and old how to do it

24 March 2024 - 14:45 By TimesLIVE
Calvin Kotze skate boarding at Air360 at Eastrand Mall in Johannesburg. Air360 is an outdoor skating facility that caters for people of all ages where expert skaters teach people from scratch.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Air360 skateboarding facility at the East Rand Mall east of Johannesburg has expert skaters dedicated to teaching young and old how to enjoy the activity.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi captured some of the activity over the weekend.

Michael Joos roller makes roller skating look easy.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Charles Lothe Mdhluli having the time of his life.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Calvin McEnery doing it like a pro.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Charles Lothe Mdhluli showcasing his moves.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

