Six steps to help you get flawless skin like Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is no stranger when it comes to the limelight, and the singer never fails to showcase her beauty. Making her debut at the Oscars this year, Grande displayed her signature beauty look of a sleek cat eye, tight ponytail and natural but effective glam.
Famed for spending no more than five minutes on her beauty regimen, Grande’s skin is undeniably flawless — but how does she achieve the perfect natural glow?
Experts at beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha have researched Grande’s skincare routine and provided tips on achieving her gorgeous complexion in six simple steps.
STEP 1: SKIN CLEANSE
Cleansing is a key step in Grande's routine as it helps keep the skin fresh and prevents blemishes. It is probably overlooked in most skin routines as scrubbing your face can be tedious and seem pointless, yet a simple scrub can help keep your skin clear. A study by Practical Dermatology demonstrates the positive effects a proper cleanse can have on the skin, including removing harmful bacteria that can cause blemishes and breakouts.
Grande has previously stated washing her face is as important as applying products to her skin. The pop singer uses anything from a chemical exfoliant to a face scrub to ensure her skin is well-exfoliated and impurities like blackheads and dead skin cells are removed before the next application step.
STEP 2: FACE SERUM
Grande always applies a simple, lightweight serum as the base of her skincare routine for a healthy glow. She revealed she always uses a BioCell cleanser to transform the texture of her skin so it is smooth and soft.
The face serums are typically water-based and gel or liquid to make application easy and to hydrate the face. Most face serums contain vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol, which have many skin benefits such as reduced lines, fewer wrinkles and suitability for sensitive/acne-prone skin.
STEP 3: MOISTURISER AND SPF
A lightweight serum is great for hydration but to prevent the skin drying out after a deep cleanse, moisturiser helps maintain natural oils and brightens skin tone. By strengthening the skin moisture barrier, Grande’s skin radiates a natural dewy appearance and protects the skin from drying.
Grande swears by mixing SPF into her moisturiser for the ultimate UV protection. A study by PubMed Central extensively researched the importance of SPF and its great contribution to skin protection. It helps prevent the skin coming into direct contact with harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause skin damage.
In addition, it helps reduce signs of aging by protecting the skin cells that prevent the appearance of sagging and skin discoloration.
STEP 4: UNDER-EYE COOLING BALM
The next step in Grande’s skincare routine is under-eye cooling balm. She claims to love the refreshing and energising effect it has under her eyes and typically keeps it in her fridge with a face roller. It is greatly beneficial in preventing bags around the eyes and helps reduce ageing in wrinkle-prone areas.
The cooling balm also has a dual purpose and can be worn over make-up as a highlighter to complete a glowing finish.
STEP 5: EYE MASK
It is clear Grande is keen on looking after her under-eyes. She will keep on under-eye masks for between 15 minutes to four hours, depending on how quickly she needs to get ready. The masks help prevent under-eye wrinkles and soothe her skin before applying makeup.
STEP 6: COCONUT OIL
Grande uses coconut oil all over her face and body to help prevent dry skin. It helps combat skin conditions from dermatitis to eczema and can soothe any inflammation that may occur on your face. You commonly touch your face throughout the day, spreading harmful bacteria into your pores. Coconut oil works as an antiviral and antifungal barrier to help prevent unwanted bacteria that could lead to breakouts and imperfections.
