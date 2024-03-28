Lifestyle

Give Easter a kick with this pomegranate pickled fish recipe

The classic Easter dish recipe gets an easy-peasy spin with a twist

28 March 2024 - 11:04
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
A sumptuous take on pickled fish.
Image: Supplied

Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, The Salt Chefs, have a new twist on a traditional dish this Easter. Their pomegranate pickled fish recipe, which serves 6, will have you begging for more.

POMEGRANATE PICKLED FISH

1kg yellowtail, skinned

200ml vegetable oil

500g sliced onions

5ml quality masala

5ml fennel seeds

5ml coriander seeds

5ml black peppercorns

4 whole cloves

4-5 bay leaves

125gm dried apricots and sultanas

500ml white or red wine (red wine gives fish a deeper colour)

10ml coarse salt

75ml white wine vinegar

30ml brown sugar

seeds of 1 large pomegranate

Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit.
Image: Instagram @thesaltroad

METHOD

Preheat oven at 200°C.

Place fish in baking dish, allowing space for sauce.

Cook onions for 30 minutes until they become sweet.

Stir in masala, fennel, coriander, peppercorns, cloves and bay leaves and fry for 30 seconds before adding apricots, sultanas, wine and salt.

Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

Add vinegar and sugar and pour sauce over the fish.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.

Cool completely and refrigerate for at least a day.

Serve on salad with homemade lime mayo and garnish by sprinkling the pomegranate seeds over the pickled fish.

For more information:

Website — https://thesaltroad.co.za/

Facebook — @TheSaltRoadZA

Instagram — @thesaltroad

