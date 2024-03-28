METHOD
Preheat oven at 200°C.
Place fish in baking dish, allowing space for sauce.
Cook onions for 30 minutes until they become sweet.
Stir in masala, fennel, coriander, peppercorns, cloves and bay leaves and fry for 30 seconds before adding apricots, sultanas, wine and salt.
Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Add vinegar and sugar and pour sauce over the fish.
Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
Cool completely and refrigerate for at least a day.
Serve on salad with homemade lime mayo and garnish by sprinkling the pomegranate seeds over the pickled fish.
Give Easter a kick with this pomegranate pickled fish recipe
The classic Easter dish recipe gets an easy-peasy spin with a twist
Image: Supplied
Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, The Salt Chefs, have a new twist on a traditional dish this Easter. Their pomegranate pickled fish recipe, which serves 6, will have you begging for more.
POMEGRANATE PICKLED FISH
1kg yellowtail, skinned
200ml vegetable oil
500g sliced onions
5ml quality masala
5ml fennel seeds
5ml coriander seeds
5ml black peppercorns
4 whole cloves
4-5 bay leaves
125gm dried apricots and sultanas
500ml white or red wine (red wine gives fish a deeper colour)
10ml coarse salt
75ml white wine vinegar
30ml brown sugar
seeds of 1 large pomegranate
Image: Instagram @thesaltroad
