GATEWAY THEATRE, UMHLANGA
Virgin Active Padel Club recently announced the opening of its first KwaZulu-Natal venue, a six-court megaclub at the prestigious Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga. Virgin Active Padel Club: Gateway features five doubles courts and one singles court.
Like all Virgin Active Padel Clubs, the Gateway facility is open to the public. Virgin Active and non-Virgin Active members have the convenience of using the Playtomic booking app to reserve courts.
No Easter plans yet? Here are egg-citing ideas to keep kids entertained
Try these fun activities for all ages
Image: 123RF/Alexey Poprotsky
GAUTENG
EASTGATE
EXCLUSIVE BOOKS
Date: March 23
The Gruffalo reading from 12pm to 1pm.
Kids can meet the Gruffalo at the event, where there will be a face painter to add to the fun.
Date: March 30
Peppa Pig reading from 12pm to 1pm.
The reading events will take place at Exclusive Books Eastgate, where children can explore the magical literary worlds in celebrated works.
BLADES AND TRIGGERS BLACK OPS ARENA
Date: March 19 to April 10
Location: Next to Hamleys, roof level
Entry: R50
Blades and Triggers Black Ops offers kids and adults hours of pulse-racing action making its Eastgate Mall debut. Kids can compete in activities from the Airsoft Closed Arena to target shooting in the kid-friendly Gel Blaster Arena.
MEET PO FROM KUNG FU PANDA
Date: March 22
Time: 10.30am to 5pm
In celebration of the opening of Kung Fu Panda 4, kids can meet the movie's main character Po at Eastgate. The Dragon Warrior makes his way to Eastgate to demonstrate some of his fighting skills in a one of a kind martial arts class.
How to become the world’s greatest chef
PEANUT AND HELLO KITTY CHARACTER VISIT
Date: March 30
Time: 2pm to 2pm
Peanut and Hello Kitty are making their way to Eastgate Shopping Centre for their visit to their "favourite character clothing store", Ackermans.
AIR 360
Get ready to shred with Eastgate's Air360 exhilarating, action-packed and safe skate park, located on the Eastgate Mall rooftop at the Nicol Road entrance (Entrance 10). Air360 is a safe and exciting space for youth and adults of all skill levels to feel the thrill of all things wheels.
INDYKART
IndyKart Go-Karting at Eastgate Shopping Centre is the biggest indoor go-karting track South Africa has to offer. With 475m of track and 14 new Sodi RT8 karts, the track is calling on all drivers.
CAPE TOWN
PROMENADE MALL, MITCHELLS PLAIN
Shoppers who spend R350 or more at Liberty Promenade on March 30 and 31 can hop on over to the activation area near Relay Jeans with their till slip and they could reveal sweet prizes. Two lucky participants stand a chance to win one of two Lindt chocolate hampers.
KWAZULU-NATAL
GATEWAY THEATRE, UMHLANGA
Virgin Active Padel Club recently announced the opening of its first KwaZulu-Natal venue, a six-court megaclub at the prestigious Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga. Virgin Active Padel Club: Gateway features five doubles courts and one singles court.
Like all Virgin Active Padel Clubs, the Gateway facility is open to the public. Virgin Active and non-Virgin Active members have the convenience of using the Playtomic booking app to reserve courts.
Easter break in Durbs? Here's how much it costs to get there by plane, car and bus
EAST LONDON
VINCENT PARK
As Easter approaches, Vincent Park is gearing up for a celebration filled with interactive fun. From creative pottery painting workshops to an interactive Easter-themed photo booth, families will have plenty to enjoy at East London's renowned shopping destination.
HEY CLAY POTTERY PAINTING WORKSHOPS
Date: March 23
Time: 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm
Price: R100
To kick off Easter activities, Vincent Park will host Hey Clay mug pottery painting workshops during the school holidays. The pop-up event sees participants painting Easter-themed masterpieces.
Bookings are open and can be made via Quicket or at the centre’s information desk (cash sales only).
EASTER-THEMED PHOTO BOOTH
Date: March 18 to April 12
Shoppers can capture the Easter magic at Vincent Mall. Those who share their snaps on social media stand a chance to win vouchers and goodies.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Here are four easy padkos recipes to try on your next Easter road trip
Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg
Love pizza? Love a challenge? Then spike your fave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos