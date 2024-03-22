Lifestyle

No Easter plans yet? Here are egg-citing ideas to keep kids entertained

Try these fun activities for all ages

22 March 2024 - 22:36 By Staff Writer
Last-minute plans don't have to be boring with these tips. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Alexey Poprotsky

GAUTENG

EASTGATE

EXCLUSIVE BOOKS

Date: March 23

The Gruffalo reading from 12pm to 1pm.

Kids can meet the Gruffalo at the event, where there will be a face painter to add to the fun.

Date: March 30

Peppa Pig reading from 12pm to 1pm.

The reading events will take place at Exclusive Books Eastgate, where children can explore the magical literary worlds in celebrated works.

BLADES AND TRIGGERS BLACK OPS ARENA

Date: March 19 to April 10   

Location: Next to Hamleys, roof level 

Entry: R50 

Blades and Triggers Black Ops offers kids and adults hours of pulse-racing action making its Eastgate Mall debut. Kids can compete in activities from the Airsoft Closed Arena to target shooting in the kid-friendly Gel Blaster Arena. 

MEET PO FROM KUNG FU PANDA

Date: March 22  

Time: 10.30am to 5pm

In celebration of the opening of Kung Fu Panda 4, kids can meet the movie's main character Po at Eastgate. The Dragon Warrior makes his way to Eastgate to demonstrate some of his fighting skills in a one of a kind martial arts class.   

How to become the world’s greatest chef

Le Petit Chef is a show, a dinner and great fun for the whole family and it's all happening in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

PEANUT AND HELLO KITTY CHARACTER VISIT

Date: March 30  

Time: 2pm to 2pm 

Peanut and Hello Kitty are making their way to Eastgate Shopping Centre for their visit to their "favourite character clothing store", Ackermans. 

AIR 360

Get ready to shred with Eastgate's Air360 exhilarating, action-packed and safe skate park, located on the Eastgate Mall rooftop at the Nicol Road entrance (Entrance 10). Air360 is a safe and exciting space for youth and adults of all skill levels to feel the thrill of all things wheels. 

INDYKART

IndyKart Go-Karting at Eastgate Shopping Centre is the biggest indoor go-karting track South Africa has to offer. With 475m of track and 14 new Sodi RT8 karts, the track is calling on all drivers.

CAPE TOWN

PROMENADE MALL, MITCHELLS PLAIN

Shoppers who spend R350 or more at Liberty Promenade on March 30 and 31 can hop on over to the activation area near Relay Jeans with their till slip and they could reveal sweet prizes. Two lucky participants stand a chance to win one of two Lindt chocolate hampers. 

KWAZULU-NATAL

GATEWAY THEATRE, UMHLANGA

Virgin Active Padel Club recently announced the opening of its first KwaZulu-Natal venue, a six-court megaclub at the prestigious Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga. Virgin Active Padel Club: Gateway features five doubles courts and one singles court. 

Like all Virgin Active Padel Clubs, the Gateway facility is open to the public. Virgin Active and non-Virgin Active members have the convenience of using the Playtomic booking app to reserve courts.

Easter break in Durbs? Here's how much it costs to get there by plane, car and bus

Planning to head to the coast this weekend? Here's what you need to know about getting there.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

EAST LONDON

VINCENT PARK

As Easter approaches, Vincent Park is gearing up for a celebration filled with interactive fun. From creative pottery painting workshops to an interactive Easter-themed photo booth, families will have plenty to enjoy at East London's renowned shopping destination.

HEY CLAY POTTERY PAINTING WORKSHOPS

Date: March 23

Time: 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm

Price: R100

To kick off Easter activities, Vincent Park will host Hey Clay mug pottery painting workshops during the school holidays. The pop-up event sees participants painting Easter-themed masterpieces.

Bookings are open and can be made via Quicket or at the centre’s information desk (cash sales only).  

EASTER-THEMED PHOTO BOOTH

Date: March 18 to April 12

Shoppers can capture the Easter magic at Vincent Mall. Those who share their snaps on social media stand a chance to win vouchers and goodies. 

